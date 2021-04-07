Arena Football Comes to All Sports Television Network

Network will begin broadcasting games played by Arena Football team Wichita Force.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, US, April 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All Sports Television Network (ALL SPORTS) announces that it will begin airing the home games played by the Wichita Force professional football team, a member of the Champions Indoor Football league. Under the terms of the agreement, the network will introduce the American public to the league by initially broadcasting all the Wichita Force’s 2021 home games.

"We are excited about bringing arena football to our viewers," stated Roger Neal Smith, President of ALL SPORTS. "Arena football is a very fast-paced game that is still largely unknown by football fans. We are looking forward to the opportunity to provide die-hard football fans the opportunity to watch their favorite sport during the spring."

"After a challenging year, we can't wait to have our players back on the field for the best season yet,” stated Jeff Martin, Managing Partner of the Wichita Force football team. “We always want to partner with the best, so we are thrilled to team up with All Sports Television Network to bring our games to fans everywhere.”

About the Wichita Force and Champions Indoor Football

The Wichita Force (www.wichitaforce.com) is a professional indoor football team based in Mulvane, Kansas, outside Wichita and members of the Champions Indoor Football league with home games in Kansas Star Arena. The team was founded in 2014 as an expansion franchise for the 2015 season.

Champions Indoor Football (CIF) (www.gocif.net) is a professional indoor American football league created in 2014 out of the merger between the Champions Professional Indoor Football League (CPIFL) and Lone Star Football League (LSFL), plus one team from the Indoor Football League and two expansion teams. Teams in the league include Wichita Force, Dodge City Law, Omaha Beef, Salina Liberty, Sioux City Bandits, Wyoming Mustangs, Amarillo Venom, Oklahoma Flying Aces and West Texas Warbirds.

