Dr. Raymond Rezaie Suggests You Take These Five Easy Steps To Improve Health

MONTREAL, QC, CANADA, April 7, 2021 -- Looking to improve your health? Dr. Raymond Rezaie offers some must-know insights for improving health.
By now, many if not most people will have given up on their New Year’s Resolutions, which often involve various steps for improving health and losing weight. Healthy living is easier said than done, but Dr. Raymond Rezaie, a well-respected family physician, is going to share some easy steps you can take to improve health.
“If you’re having trouble adopting a healthy lifestyle, there are easy steps you can take to get on the right path,” Dr. Raymond Rezaie argues. “And the first step is to set reasonable, obtainable goals. It’s hard to switch over to a vegetarian diet, for example, but vegetarian Tuesdays can be achieved more easily.”
Your diet will have a major impact on your health. Not only will your diet impact weight, but it could also influence blood sugar levels, cholesterol levels, and various other things. In the United States, roughly half of adults will try to lose weight in any year. Many Canadians and people from other countries are also trying to lose weight, yet many if not most will fail.
One reason people fail with diets and other weight loss efforts is that the diet plan is hard to stick to. Foregoing your favorite foods for weeks or months at a time is difficult and the temptation of fast food or candy is ever-present.
“If you’re struggling to stick to a diet, slow down and switch out one meal instead of three,” Dr. Raymond Rezaie suggests. “Eat a healthy breakfast instead of drive-thru food, for example. Granola, yogurt, and fruit still taste great but are far more healthy than most sack breakfasts.”
Of course, one healthy meal probably won’t lead to dramatic weight loss. Yet it will help you build up healthy habits. Once you get one meal under control, you can then swap out any unhealthy snacks you’re eating, such as candy, for a piece of fruit. Or add a healthy dinner every other day.
Dr. Raymond Rezaie Talks About Easing Into a Good Workout Regime
Besides diet, many people turn to the gym to lose weight and improve health. Unfortunately, many people will visit the gym for a few weeks and then stop going. Here again, easing into a routine may help.
“You may want to skip the gym membership if you’re new to working out,” Dr. Raymond Rezaie says. “Instead, take a 15-minute walk on your lunch break. On the weekends, take an hour-long walk in the local park. If walking isn’t feasible, consider swimming or another low pressure, enjoyable activity.”
Once someone settles into a workout routine, it’s sometimes easier to engage in more strenuous activities. An hour-long walk in the park could eventually evolve into an hour-long workout session at the gym.
As your routines and efforts improve, you may build momentum as well, making it easier to engage in other healthy activities.
