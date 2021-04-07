Overcoming Infertility: Women in "Pregnancy Over 40" Community Having Babies in Record Numbers
Eighteen Women Over 40 Years Old Announce the Births of Their Babies in a Single Week in a "Pregnancy After 40" Group
40 Is Just The Beginning... And The Best is Yet To Come!”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Covid-19 was life-changing for everyone around the globe in 2020, however, for many women over 40 years old, conceiving a baby was a total surprise. By the summer of 2020, both temperatures and hormones started to rise and 9 months later, there were a record number of births announced in one particular "Pregnancy After 40" community alone.
— Tamika Michelle
"For the past 6 months, we have been announcing the new arrivals of babies born to mothers 40 and over every week in our private community," explains Michelle Johnson, founder and host of the "Pregnancy After 40" Podcast and group. "We usually have between 5-8 weekly announcements, but last week 18 of our "over 40" members announced the births of their newest additions and I was so excited and in awe!"
In the summer of 2018, one week after she gave birth to her first son at 41 years old, Michelle, who is also an attorney, created the "Pregnancy After Forty Private Group" on Facebook, and over 2 years later the group has nearly 7,000 members, comprised of women from not only the United States but all over the world. Since creating the group, Michelle gave birth to another son at 43 years old in 2020 and was inspired to launch a podcast shortly thereafter to share the success stories of women conceiving and having babies at this age. "There's such a stigma to women having babies in their 40's, but its more common than most people think, and I wanted to create a space for women to get all the support and encouragement that they needed as they embark upon their 'Pregnancy After 40' journey so they know that they are not alone," continues Michelle.
With so many daunting statistics about women either not being able to conceive or have a healthy pregnancy and baby over 40 years old, the "Pregnancy After 40" population is continually growing, with over 100 members joining the private Facebook Group every week. "Regardless of whether a member conceives naturally or with medical assistance, has struggled with infertility, PCOS, thyroid issues or an incompetent cervix, has had previous miscarriages, has family support or not, everyone is so supportive of one another," adds Michelle. "And I absolutely love showcasing the amazing success stories on our podcast, especially the ones where members have struggled for years trying to conceive with prior losses, and they finally give birth to their miracle baby or babies."
Michelle personally reaches out to all new members who join the group and shares her "Pregnancy After 40" story of having multiple healthy babies in her 40's and offers "50 Fertility Tips for Women Over 40 TTC" that she compiled after having communicated with thousands of women who have had babies in their 40's and interviewing pregnancy-related experts across the country.
The "Pregnancy After Forty Private Group" on Facebook is open to all women who are 39 years old or older who are thinking about having a baby, trying to conceive (TTC), currently pregnant, or already had a baby in their 40's. For more information about the group, podcast, or articles, visit www.PregnancyAfterForty.com
Michelle Johnson
Pregnancy After 40
+1 470-485-2110
michelle@pregnancyafterforty.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Fertility Tips for Women Over 40 TTC