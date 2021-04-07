Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
The Managing Director’s Global Policy Agenda, Spring Meetings 2021 : Bolstering the Recovery, Countering the Divergence

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund

Publication Date:

April 7, 2021

Electronic Access:

Free Download.

Summary:

An unprecedented policy response and rapid progress in vaccine development have helped pull the global economy from a deep recession. But the outlook is marked by high uncertainty and great divergence. Carefully calibrated policies and stronger international cooperation are vital to safely exit the crisis. Transformative policies should aim for fast convergence toward a green, digital, and inclusive future.

Series:

Policy Paper No. 2021/024

Frequency:

occasional

English

Publication Date:

April 7, 2021

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513576695/2663-3493

Stock No:

PPEA2021024

Format:

Paper

Pages:

6

