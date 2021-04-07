Governor Newsom Announces Extension of Oakland Coliseum Mass Vaccination Site 

Governor announces agreement with Alameda and Contra Costa counties to allow vaccinations to continue for four more weeks at the site designed to serve the hardest-hit communities in the East Bay

SACRAMENTO – Following through on his commitment to ensure vaccines continue to be administered at large-scale vaccination sites in Oakland and Los Angeles, Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that the state has reached an agreement with Alameda County and Contra Costa County to continue to operate the RingCentral Coliseum vaccination site.

“We are proud to continue operations at the RingCentral Coliseum site with our local and federal partners,” said Governor Newsom. “I’d like to thank our partners for stepping up to support the Bay Area community — especially those hit hardest by this pandemic.”

Under the agreement announced today, the two county governments will enter into a unified management of the site along with the state. Personnel and equipment currently being utilized at the Oakland site will remain in place to provide vaccinations for the next four weeks.

The state will provide an allotment of half of the weekly vaccines for the site through the third party administrator while the remaining half will come from the partner counties. The site is expected to deliver up to 6,000 vaccines per day.

“Alameda County is grateful for the continued partnership with Cal OES and we welcome our Contra Costa County partners,” said Keith Carson, President of the Alameda County Board of Supervisors. “The Coliseum site has already delivered more than 100,000 doses to Alameda County residents, and this extension will allow us to complete transition feasibility planning without disrupting service to the community. Having a mix of large vaccination sites, alongside smaller community sites and mobile pop-ups, is critical for our vaccination infrastructure and meeting our goals for equitable distribution.”

“Already, almost 6,000 Contra Costa County residents, many of them teachers and frontline essential workers from some of our hardest-hit neighborhoods, receive vaccines at the Oakland Coliseum every week,” said Diane Burgis, Chair of the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors. “Additionally, this partnership with the state and Alameda County will provide additional resources for mobile vaccine clinics that can go where we need them most. We are happy to be a part of keeping this important resource in the East Bay.”

Two joint federal pilot sites have helped expand the rate of vaccinations in California in an efficient, effective and equitable manner since they were launched in February.

As of April 5, Cal OES and FEMA have given nearly 625,000 vaccines across both sites, with nearly 90,000 of those vaccines administered at targeted mobile clinics within the community. Of these vaccines, nearly 68 percent were administered to targeted underserved communities and people of color.

The Oakland site will also continue to have an explicit focus on equity and provide targeted support to some of the most diverse and socioeconomically challenged communities in the country.

Vaccine appointments will continue to be made through visiting the state’s MyTurn.ca.gov website or by calling 833-422-4255. Members of the public may check their eligibility for vaccination, sign up for notifications and schedule appointments in select areas through the site.

