Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 716 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,506 in the last 365 days.

More Than 10.5 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Administered

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that more than 10.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in New York State. More than 1 million people have been fully vaccinated at state and FEMA mass vaccination sites. New Yorkers 16 years of age and older are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting April 6. 182,967 doses have been administered across the state's vast distribution network in the last 24 hours, and more than 1.4 million doses have been administered over the past seven days.

 

"The vaccine is the weapon that wins the war, but we have not yet won the war. We're in a race with COVID--infections are going up, but so are vaccinations. You tell me which goes up faster, I will tell you who wins the war," Governor Cuomo said. "Our message is clear: We have to get the vaccinations done. Even if you're young, you can catch COVID and you can transmit COVID. You can transmit it to your mother, your grandmother or someone else who is not as strong, and you can wind up hurting or killing someone. There's more risk in not taking the vaccine than in taking the vaccine. When the New York State health community said it was safe, I went to New Yorkers to say the same thing. I would not have said it unless I was 100 percent confident that the best medical professionals in this State, with no agenda, said it was safe. That's why I took it, why my mother took it and why everyone in my family who is eligible took it, because I believe it is safe."

 

New York's vast distribution network and large population of eligible individuals still far exceed the supply coming from the federal government. Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.                                     

 

The 'Am I Eligible' screening tool has been updated for individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions with new appointments released on a rolling basis over the next weeks. New Yorkers can use the following to show they are eligible:

  • Doctor's letter, or
  • Medical information evidencing comorbidity, or
  • Signed certification          

 

Vaccination program numbers below are for doses distributed and delivered to New York for the state's vaccination program, and do not include those reserved for the federal government's Long Term Care Facility program. A breakdown of the data based on numbers reported to New York State as of 11 AM today is as follows.                                   

 

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

Total doses administered - 10,663,122

Total doses administered over past 24 hours - 182,967

Total doses administered over past 7 days - 1,434,024

Percent of New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose - 33.8%

Percent of New Yorkers with completed vaccine series - 21.2%

 

 

People with at least one vaccine dose

 

People with complete vaccine series

 

Region

Cumulative

Total

Increase over past

24 hours

Cumulative

Total

Increase over past

24 hours

Capital Region

402,767

5,012

262,638

6,257

Central New York

345,720

3,336

236,740

5,076

Finger Lakes

418,072

4,959

264,856

6,355

Long Island

830,199

16,742

468,065

13,608

Mid-Hudson

694,157

14,369

396,439

13,184

Mohawk Valley

172,967

1,851

115,519

2,852

New York City

3,031,549

41,864

1,941,576

39,461

North Country

178,464

1,331

132,819

2,787

Southern Tier

226,615

4,075

142,938

2,741

Western New York

447,385

7,136

271,873

7,295

Statewide

6,747,895

100,675

4,233,463

99,616

 

                                    

 

1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers 

2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers 

TOTAL

CUMULATIVE

Week 1

Doses arriving 12/14 - 12/20

163,650

0

163,650

163,650

Week 2

Doses arriving 12/21 - 12/27

452,125

0

452,125 

615,775

Week 3

Doses arriving 12/28 - 01/03

227,395

0

227,395

843,170

Week 4

Doses arriving 01/04 - 01/10

239,025

165,150

404,175

1,247,345

Week 5

Doses arriving 01/11 - 01/17

221,315

119,925

 

341,240

 

1,588,585

Week 6

Doses arriving

01/18- 01/24

250,400

462,395

 

712,795

 

2,301,380

Week 7

Doses arriving

01/25 - 01/31

260,150

239,525

499,675

2,801,055

Week 8

Doses arriving

02/01 - 02/07

321,850

220,720

542,570

3,343,625

Week 9

Doses arriving

02/8 - 02/14

320,000

244,500

564,500

3,908,125

Week 10

Doses arriving

2/15 - 2/21

356,990

265,525

622,515

4,530,640

Week 11

Doses arriving

2/22 - 2/28

393,530

305,780

699,310

5,229,950

Week 12

Doses arriving

03/01 - 03/07

1,020,660

290,500

1,311,160

6,541,110

Week 13 Doses arriving 03/08 - 03/14

618,880

526,415

1,145,295

7,686,405

Week 14 Doses arriving 03/15 - 3/21

699,790

584,775

1,284,565

8,970,970

Week 15 Doses arriving 03/22 - 3/28

828,000

737,080

1,565,080

10,536,050

Week 16 Doses arriving 03/29 - 04/04

 819,800

 569,905

1,389,705 

 11,925,755

 

New Yorkers seeking to determine eligibility and schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site, can visit the 'Am I Eligible' website. New Yorkers may also call their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital for additional information and to schedule appointments where vaccines are available.           

 

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state's vaccination effort.   

 

New Yorkers who suspect fraud in the vaccine distribution process can now call 833-VAX-SCAM (833-829-7226) toll-free or email the state Department of Health at [email protected]. Hotline staff will route complaints to the appropriate investigative agencies to ensure New Yorkers are not being taken advantage of as the State works to vaccinate the entire eligible population. 

You just read:

More Than 10.5 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Administered

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.