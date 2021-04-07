ICARO™ Media Group Expands Music, Entertainment Content Verticals with POPline

POPline

ICARO™ to Deliver POPline’s Music, Entertainment Coverage to 50M+ Users Across Brazil

NEW YORK, NY, US, April 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ICARO™ Media Group, Inc., (ICARO™), the global digital media technology company, today announced its expansion in the music and entertainment content verticals through partnership with POPline, the leading Brazilian music and entertainment news source. ICARO’s AI-driven personalized media products will deliver the latest entertainment and music news from reality TV, leading record labels, event promoters, artists, festivals and concerts, bringing POPline’s industry-leading coverage of the national and international entertainment and pop music scenes to more than 50 million customers in Brazil.

For over 15 years POPline has been one of the main entertainment news sites in Brazil, receiving more than 120 million hits per year and ranking among the most popular such groups on social media. Bringing together more than 50 daily publications in the music universe, POPline delivers real-time news about the artists and major releases from the national and international scenes, along with special editorials, including: POPline.biz on music business, technology and trends; OMG: viral entertainment content with coverage of music celebrities, trends and reality shows; and KPOP coverage: the Korean music universe that is conquering the world.

“With ICARO’s ever-expanding focus on music and entertainment, I am pleased to announce our new partnership with POPline,” stated Paul Feller, Chairman and CEO of ICARO Media Group. “POPline provides best-in-class access to music and entertainment content including the latest news about your favorite artists, TV shows, personal interviews, playlists, podcasts, music videos, and daily updates for music enthusiasts.”

“We are very happy with this new partnership,” stated Flávio Saturnino, CEO of POPline. “After all, bringing quality information and entertainment to a Brazilian audience is one of our core philosophies. Having ICARO as a partner in this regard is a very important step for us, particularly during this, our fifteenth anniversary year.”

The ICARO product suite, initially launched in 2020, has partnered with global telecoms, media companies and television networks with over 135M potential users in LATAM and North America. ICARO’s SaaS market platform provides white-label products via direct-to-consumer applications that can be customized by partners to meet long-term needs and strategies, creating personalized content experiences for end consumers, providing access to a robust premium content library, and taking advantage of best-in-class AI capabilities for breaking-news updates. The ICARO platform organizes, hosts, monetizes and distributes content in which global and regional partners can manage their content needs, increase content monetization through e-commerce and advertising integrations, and gain access to an automated B2B content exchange to access or distribute content.

ICARO Super App features include access to a premium content library in several languages, international content distribution solutions, advanced geofencing controls, e-commerce integrations, advertising integrations, multimedia management and curation tools, metadata enhancement and optimization, channels and playlists, and video management and hosting. ICARO’s platforms support multi-language digital content to a growing list of publishers, telco partners and media groups. Primary languages will include English, Spanish, Portuguese, French and German. ICARO is headquartered in New York, with international offices located in São Paulo, Mexico City, Toronto, Boca Raton and London.

About ICARO

ICARO empowers Global Telcos and Media Companies to create personalized content offerings and experiences for their customers complete with AI technology, fastest-breaking news features, real-time analytics, and advertising and E-commerce integrations. Through both its SaaS platform and AI-powered direct-to-consumer products, ICARO gives media companies and global telcos the ability to grow revenues, build audience, and access turnkey solutions to not only stay competitive in an evolving media and technology marketplace, but to be a leader in the media and technology marketplace. For more information, please visit www.icaromediagroup.com.

About POPline

We are passionate about informing, promoting and spreading everything about music! For 15 years we have created content that informs and connects idols, fans and brands. Innovation, responsibility, ethics, impartiality, diversity and inclusive awareness represent our philosophy. Follow news, special coverage, launches, playlists, podcasts, interviews and promotions here on POPline. https://portalpopline.com.br/

