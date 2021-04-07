RISING TIDE EXHIBITION AT MUSEUM OF THE CITY OF NEW YORK ILLUSTRATES THE DRAMATIC CONSEQUENCES OF THE CLIMATE CRISIS

Opening April 16, 2021, Works By Dutch Documentary PhotographerKadirVanLohuizen Unveil Staggering Global View Of The Future, Presented In Connection With Earth Day

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As climate change continues to make headlines, Rising Tide: Visualizing the Human Costs of the Climate Crisis, a new exhibition at Museum of the City of New York, features works by Dutch photographer Kadir van Lohuizen that illustrate the dramatic effects of rising sea levels. Opening on April 16, 2021-- in advance of the 51st anniversary of Earth Day -- the exhibition presents documentary photographs, videos, and drone images that shed light on rising sea levels in New York City and across the world, unveiling a staggering image of their effect on people globally.

“With major weather events like Superstorm Sandy, we came to truly understand, first-hand, the dramatic impact of rising sea levels,” said Whitney Donhauser, Ronay Menschel Director and President of the Museum of the City of New York. “Rising Tide provides vivid visual documentation of how climate change is already affecting so many people, including New Yorkers. Kadir van Lohuizen’s powerful work offers a stark investigation of the deepening crisis.”

For many years, van Lohuizen has documented humanity's complex relationship with nature. In 1997, he began a long-term project investigating life along seven rivers of the world, traveling their full length from source to mouth. Other subjects range from the impact of the diamond industry in Africa to the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina along the Gulf Coast. In Rising Tide, the photographer has captured the effects of rising sea levels in nearly a dozen countries around the world, documenting the reality of the climate crisis in a narrative manner that portrays multiple perspectives, including landscapes in Greenland, Bangladesh, Papua-New Guinea, Kiribati, Fiji, Amsterdam, Panama, Miami, and New York City.

Van Lohuizen has had a longstanding relationship with water, even before becoming a professional photographer: besides his hands-on experience in the shipping industry, van Lohuizen has been living on a sailing vessel in the center of Amsterdam for 25 years. He also spends a long time in the areas where he works, a practice that allows him to come into close contact with the local population and capture unguarded moments. His personal involvement with the subject matter infuses his photographs with both an intense expressiveness and his own direct concerns about climate change.

“Rising Tide shows people who live in these affected areas, but also those who have already moved to safer ground,” says van Lohuizen. “The exhibition also considers what can be done to prevent great loss of land and asks if we are doing enough with the knowledge we have. I hope that Rising Tide will contribute to a better understanding of what is already happening today and will make us realize that there is no time to waste.”

This exhibition is a collaboration between the Museum of the City of New York, The National Maritime Museum Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and NOOR. This presentation is based on the exhibition of the same title that opened in October 2019 at Het Scheepvaartmuseum, the Dutch National Maritime Museum.

Rising Tide: Visualizing the Human Costs of Climate Change marks the U.S. launch of van Lohuizen's new book, After Us The Deluge: The Human Consequences of Rising Sea Levels.

The exhibition will also be accompanied by public, education, and family programs including:

Rising Tide: The Human Costs of the Climate Crisis

Thursday, April 15, 2021, 12:00pm

On Earth Day 2021, the 51st anniversary of an international holiday recognizing the importance of environmental protection, we find ourselves in a world radically altered by climate change. Dutch documentary photographer Kadir van Lohuizen sits down for a virtual conversation about the local and global impacts of the climate crisis with fellow Dutchman and climate change expert Henk Ovink and Bangladeshi environmental activist Sharif Jamil. Moderated by Anne Barnard of The New York Times.

Social: @MuseumofCityNY #RisingTideNY

Rising Tide is made possible in part by Suellyn and Ted Scull, Elizabeth R. Miller and James G. Dinan, the Mondriaan Fund, the Dutch Culture USA program by the Consulate General of the Netherlands in New York, Gurudatta and Margaret Nadkarni, Polly and Newton P.S. Merrill, Robert A.M. Stern Architects, LLP, and the Netherland-America Foundation.

The exhibition is co-presented by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution.

Special thanks to The Climate Museum; the New York City Mayor’s Office of Resiliency, the New York City Mayor’s Office of Sustainability; and Kevin Hsu, the Centre for Liveable Cities.

About Het Scheepvaartmuseum

Het Scheepvaartmuseum, housed in a beautiful historic building dating from 1656, shows how water brings worlds together. The museum showcases a wide range of impressive masterpieces and artefacts. Its collection is considered by experts to be one of the finest maritime collections in the world. In addition to exhibitions with a historical character, the museum exhibits work by contemporary international artists and designers by the collection and exhibitions of Het Scheepvaartmuseum These reflective works inspire both visitors and the museum itself, demonstrating once again that maritime history is still relevant today. The museum draws approximately 350,000 visitors every year, putting it among the top ten Amsterdam museums and making it a major attraction for both Dutch and international tourists.

About the Museum of the City of New York

The Museum of the City of New York fosters understanding of the distinctive nature of urban life in the world’s most influential metropolis. It engages visitors by celebrating, documenting, and interpreting the city’s past, present, and future. To connect with the Museum on social media, follow us on Instagram and Twitter at @MuseumofCityNY and visit our Facebook page at Facebook.com/MuseumofCityNY. For more information please visit www.mcny.org.

Attachments

Meryl Cooper Museum of the City of New York 917.974.0022 mwcooper@mcny.org Robin Carol Museum of the City of New York 541.510.2357 rcarol@mcny.org