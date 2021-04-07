Helen Keller Intl to Honor Warby Parker and Henry C. Barkhorn at 2021 Spirit of Helen Keller Virtual Gala

Guided by Helen Keller’s remarkable example, this year’s gala is inspired by people taking extraordinary action to help others

New York, NY, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 4, 2021, global health organization Helen Keller Intl will host its Spirit of Helen Keller Virtual Gala, its most important event generating crucial revenue, to help vulnerable children and families around the world.

Warby Parker co-founders Neil Blumenthal and Dave Gilboa will be honored with the Helen Keller Visionary Award for their work to bring sight to vulnerable children and families, and Trustee and past Board Chair Henry C. Barkhorn will be honored with the Helen Keller Humanitarian Award, recognizing his outstanding dedication and contributions. The virtual event is open to all and free to attend.

“The extraordinary circumstances of the past year have reminded us how we are all connected across the globe, and that together, we can face these global challenges and help solve them,” said Kathy Spahn, President & CEO of Helen Keller Intl. “Extraordinary times call for extraordinary action, and we are inspired by our co-founder Helen Keller as we take action to help the world’s most vulnerable children and families.”

Helen Keller Intl mobilizes a global community to help eliminate preventable vision loss, malnutrition, and diseases of poverty. The organization delivers life changing health solutions to vulnerable families in places where the need is great but access to care is limited.

WHAT:

2021 Spirit of Helen Keller Virtual Gala

WHO:

Evening Presenters:

Kathy Spahn, Helen Keller Intl President and CEO

Carla Hall, Helen Keller Intl Trustee, Chef and Cookbook Author

Honorees:

Warby Parker co-founders and co-CEOs, Neil Blumenthal and Dave Gilboa, Helen Keller Visionary Award

The Helen Keller Visionary Award was established in 2005 to recognize institutional friends whose generosity and innovations advance the organization’s mission.

Henry C. Barkhorn, Helen Keller Humanitarian Award

The Helen Keller Humanitarian Award was established in 2007 to recognize the significant support of individuals or institutions for sustained humanitarian efforts around the world.

Interview Opportunities:

Select honorees and presenters pending RSVP and prior approval.

WHEN:

Tuesday, May 4, 2021, 7:00-7:40ish p.m. EDT

WHERE:

Online at hki.org, Facebook, and YouTube. Link will be provided upon registration.

GALA CO-CHAIRS:

Karin Barkhorn

Mary Burton

Leo Corbett

Anthony Dorment

Desmond G. FitzGerald

Jane Gerhard

David M. Glassman

Jan and Steven Golann

Henry and Barbara Gooss

Carla Hall

Genevieve Jorissen

Jim and Nydia Gaffey

Matthew W. Mamak, Esq.

Philomena Orji

Helen Pennoyer

Chantal Piani

Tonya Suer

Elspeth Taylor

William J. Toppeta

Patricia Yao

MORE DETAILS:

Full event details at https://www.hki.org/2021-spirit-of-helen-keller-virtual-gala/

About Helen Keller Intl

Helen Keller International is a global health organization dedicated to eliminating preventable vision loss, malnutrition, and diseases of poverty. Co-founded by Helen Keller — and guided by her fierce optimism and belief in human potential — the organization delivers life-changing health solutions to vulnerable families in places where the need is great but access to care is limited. In the U.S., Africa, and Asia, Helen Keller’s proven, science-based programs empower people to create opportunities in their own lives and build lasting change. Learn more at hki.org.



