Telerehabilitation Market Size 2021 | To Exhibit 13.4% CAGR and Hit USD 9.13 Billion by 2027

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global telerehabilitation market size is poised to rise remarkably in the coming years attributable to the technological advancements in the field of healthcare services in collaboration with information, technology, and communications. Telerehabilitation is a medical service for people preferring to stay at home and avail treatment and services. As per a recent report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Telerehabilitation Market Size, Share and Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Products, Services), By Application (Occupational Therapy, Physical Therapy, Chronic Diseases, and Others), By End-User (Healthcare Facilities and Homecare); and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the market value stood at USD 3.32 billion in 2019 and is expected to rise at a CAGR of 13.4% to reach USD 9.13 billion by 2027. The forecast period is set between 2020 to 2027.

Major Industry Developments of this Market Include:

January 2019 – The 3.0 version of PHZIO Digital treatment platform was launched by eWellness Healthcare Corporation for telehealth and physiotherapy markets.

April 2018 – TheraNow, a new platform for connecting physical therapists with their patients via teretherapy was launched by Thera Inc.

North America Earned Dominance Owing to Presence of Advanced Healthcare Technologies

North America earned the highest telerehabilitation market share on account of the rising adoption of telehealth services, presence of advanced medical services, and increasing inclination towards virtual consultation. This, coupled with the increasing number of geriatric population, their vulnerability to various diseases, and a rise in the number of e-visits are likely to help this region continue dominating the market in the coming years.

On the other side, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to show prominent growth in the coming years attributable to the presence of high rural population, increasing awareness among them, and improving healthcare services in the developing nations.





Increasing Geriatric Population Vulnerable to Various Diseases will Promote Growth

Telerehabilitation can address a wide variety of medical services through the means of telecommunication and technology. This is especially helpful in the case of patients residing in remote locations with mobility issues and for the aged population. The increasing geriatric population is a key factor promoting the telerehabilitation market growth. Additionally, a rise in the patient pool for chronic diseases is also set to aid in the expansion of the market in the coming years.

On the flip side, in several nations, telehealth services do not count as a part of the medical treatment and therefore, it becomes a tedious task to avail reimbursement for such services. The lack of or total absence of proper reimbursement policies for telehealth services are likely to cause hindrance to the market growth in the coming years.





Services Segment to Gain Significant Position Owing to Increasing Number of Service Providers:

Based on segmentation by type, the services segment dominated the market in 2019 on account of the rising adoption of telerehabilitation services and the increasing number of service providers.

Companies Entering into Joint Ventures for Gaining Momentum in Market Competition

Currently, a few companies are dominating the market. These include Hinge Health Inc., Doctor on Demand, and American Well. This is accountable to the huge client base they have and the increasing number of online consultations. Other players are engaging in contracts and agreements, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, and other collaborative efforts to gain a competitive edge in the market.





As per Fortune Business Insights™, some of the significant players in this market include:

MIRA Rehab Limited (UK)

Jintronix. (United States)

Doctor On Demand, Inc. (United States)

Care Innovations, LLC. (United States)

American Well (United States)

NeoRehab

Hinge Health, Inc. (United States)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview of Telerehabilitation Services Reimbursement Scenario, By Key Countries Recent Industry Developments (Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships) Impact of COVID-19 on Telerehabilitation

Global Telerehabilitation Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Services Products Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Occupational Therapy Physical Therapy Chronic Diseases Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Healthcare Facilities Homecare Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Telerehabilitation Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Type Services Products Market Analysis – By Application Occupational Therapy Physical Therapy Chronic Diseases Others Market Analysis – By End User Healthcare Facilities Homecare Market Analysis – By Country U.S. Canada

Europe Telerehabilitation Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Type Services Products Market Analysis – By Application Occupational Therapy Physical Therapy Chronic Diseases Others Market Analysis – By End User Healthcare Facilities Homecare Market Analysis – By Country/Sub-region U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Scandinavia Rest of Europe



