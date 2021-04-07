Dietary/Nutritional Supplements Market Size & Share Predicted to be Worth $306.8 Billion by 2026: FnF Research

[225+ Pages Research Report] According to the recent research report; the global Dietary Supplements Market size & share grow from USD 167.8 Billion in 2019 and will reach USD 306.8 Billion by 2026. The market is expected to grow at a annual CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. Rising demand worldwide for healthy medicinal products is also likely to drive growth in the dietary supplements industry. Some of top players in the global and U.S. market includes Bio-Botanica Inc., The Himalaya Drug Company, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc., Abbott Nutrition, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Pharmavite LLC and others.

New York, NY, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the research report, the global Dietary Supplements Market size & share was estimated at USD 167.8 Billion in 2019 and is expected to hit a record value of USD 306.8 Billion by 2026. The global Dietary Supplements Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9% from 2019 to 2026.

The rates of obesity and the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders across the globe are expected to impact the demand for dietary supplements globally. Dietary supplements help improve the immune system and achieve good health and well-. Dietary supplements can also replace prescription medications, as well as help reduce severe wear and tear particularly for the elderly. Thus the lucrative growth is projected to occur during the forecast period.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

1) What were the pre and post-business impacts of COVID-19 on the Dietary Supplements Market?

2) What is the market size, share of the Dietary Supplements Market?

3) Who are the top market players in Dietary Supplements Market?

4) What will be the future market of the Dietary Supplements Market?

Key Insights from Primary Research

The market was valued at USD 167.8 billion, in 2019 and is expected to be valued over USD 306.8 billion.

According to the primary CXO’s of the global dietary supplements market, the market is estimated to witness a substantial growth of nearly 9.0% over the forecast period.

On the basis of the product segment, vitamins dominated the global dietary supplements market in 2019. In terms of revenue, it accounted for more than a 30% share of the total market in 2019.

Tablets were the most attractive form of the market in 2019. It accounted for more than 38% share of the total market in 2019.

Application-wise, the additional supplements segment was the largest of the global dietary supplements market in 2019. It was accounted for more than 40% of the total market share in 2019.

By geography, the Asia Pacific region headed the market with a share of above 32%, in 2019.

Dietary Supplements Market: Global Demand and Growth Analysis

The global demand for dietary supplements is powered mainly by rising health and fitness concerns. Rising demand worldwide for healthy medicinal products is also likely to drive growth in the dietary supplements industry. In addition, increasing demand for sport industry supplements is likely to have a positive impact over the projected timespan on the profit margin level of the market. Stringent rules and regulations, however, can hinder business development. Nevertheless, it is predicted that emerging markets, combined with rising per capita spending on healthcare in developed countries, will create avenues in the coming years.

Various types of dietary supplements’ form include powder, capsules, tablets, and others. In 2019, the tablets segment led the global market for dietary supplements among those types. It accounted for over 40 percent of all in 2019. In addition, the tablets segment is expected to experience the fastest growth over the coming years. This rise is primarily due to rising market demand for tablets, along with easy availability of convenient dosage patterns. The category Capsules is the second-largest market type in 2019 and is also expected to show potential growth over the forecast period.

Industry Major Market Players

Bio-Botanica Inc.

The Himalaya Drug Company

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.

Abbott Nutrition

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Pharmavite LLC

Axellus AS.

Omega Protein

NBTY Inc

Bayer AG

Amway

BASF SE

Blackmores Ltd.

Herbalife Ltd.

Dietary Supplements Market: Key Segments and Applications

The global market for dietary supplements is divided into sports foods, medicinal supplements, and additional supplements, depending on use. In 2019, the largest portion of the global dietary supplement market was an additional supplement. This rise is due to the tremendous demand for additional drugs to treat and prevent various diseases. In 2019, new drugs accounted for over 40 percent market share. In addition, it is also expected in the near future to show tremendous growth in the margin of the market. Due to the rising sport industry worldwide, sport nutrition is expected to be the fastest-growing segment of the market in the next few years.

Dietary Supplements Market: Global and Regional Analysis

In 2019 the Asia Pacific led the global market of dietary supplements. In 2019, it represented more than 35 percent of total consumption. Together, China and India contributed as the region's main consumers and dietary supplement manufacturers. Ongoing innovation and innovations combined with new product releases are expected to have a positive impact on the business margin in the years ahead. Particularly in India, the growing e-commerce revolution is expected to affect entirely the country's online trading. This, in effect, would likely aid in the near future in the rising demand for dietary supplements. North America and Europe followed in 2019 Asia pacific. North America and Europe are expected to develop profitably in the coming years.

Dietary Supplements Market Analysis Report By Types, Applications, Key Segments, Major Market Players and Growing Regions across Globe and Forecasts, 2020–2026

