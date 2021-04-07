DSS Launches Alset Solar to Develop Utility-Scale Solar Farms at Superfund Sites and Other Underutilized Properties

/EIN News/ -- ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Document Security Systems, Inc. (“DSS” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: DSS), a multinational company operating businesses in consumer packaging, brand protection technology, blockchain security, direct marketing, healthcare, real estate, and securitized digital assets, today announced the launch of Alset Solar, Inc. (“Alset Solar”).



Alset Solar was formed to pursue development of utility-scale solar farms, providing a clean energy future to polluted or underutilized properties to supplement the power grid or provide small microgrids for independent energy.

“Solar energy is a powerful force for good. It has the potential to mitigate climate change, reduce air pollution, expand access to energy for all, and contribute to global economic well-being,” commented Melissa Sims, Director and advisor of Alset Solar.

As demand for renewable energies continues to grow in the US, disputes about where to locate solar and wind farms grow more common as well. Large-scale utility farms raise concerns over public land use and transmission loss. Opponents of community scale projects are concerned with visual aesthetics, noise, and property values. Many rural interests would rather see good land being used for agricultural farming than solar farming. If renewables want to maintain a positive reputation, they clearly must look for a way to get around these concerns.

The more than 450,000 brownfield sites, 130,000 EPA Superfund sites, and 19 million acres of Bureau of Land Management land with excellent solar energy potential across the nation present a major opportunity to put unwanted, unproductive, dirty land back into use by producing clean electricity. Doing so can even avoid the major concerns various communities have over installing solar farms.

“We are actively identifying eligible sites in key markets and will work closely with communities to put these sites back into use and back on the tax rolls,” continued Sims. “By focusing our development efforts on blighted land such as current and former contaminated properties, landfills, and mines, we can transform these underutilized sites into assets, providing land resources for clean energy development and diminishing development pressures on open space.”

Sims, an attorney and chair of the environmental division of the national law firm Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman, PLLC, brings extensive experience to her role at Alset Solar. She has represented units of local government, including sheriffs, counties, cities, villages, school districts, zoning boards and townships. She has drafted municipal legislation and has represented units of local government in trial, appellate and federal courts. Sims has prosecuted hundreds of municipal ordinance violations for the towns she represented. The late William J. Wimbiscus, Jr., began practicing municipal law in 1950 and she learned from his vast experience in her municipal practice. As a tenacious municipal prosecutor, Melissa utilized a local ordinance against Exxon, CBS, and Viacom for a Superfund site for one of her municipal clients. In that case, she set national precedent before the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals on whether a non-home rule unit of local government could exercise its nuisance powers during the course of a Superfund cleanup. Following this case, she represented the Village of Roxana, Illinois, against Shell and Conoco Phillips using her DePue precedent and fined the polluters for every lot, street, and alley which contained benzene from the refinery. Both cases settled.

“We launched Alset Solar to help lead DSS’s clean energy future with a focus on environmental responsibility and sustainability measures,” stated Frank D. Heuszel, CEO of DSS. “As states push for more renewable energy, developers must consider the environmental and land use impacts of this so-called energy sprawl – the increasing land use footprint of energy development. We are directly addressing these valid concerns by focusing our development efforts on underutilized properties which are appropriate for solar energy and battery storage for microgrids.”

Alset Solar is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alset Energy, Inc. (“Alset Energy”), the Company’s holding company for its energy group projects. Alset Energy is currently headquartered in Houston, Texas and is initially seeking market opportunities in the US sunbelt areas, including Texas, Arizona, New Mexico, and Florida.

About Document Security Systems, Inc.

DSS is a multinational company operating businesses in consumer packaging, brand protection technology, blockchain security, direct marketing, healthcare, real estate, and securitized digital assets. Its business model is based on a distribution sharing system in which shareholders will receive shares in its subsidiaries as DSS strategically spins them out into IPOs. Its historic business revolves around counterfeit deterrent and authentication technologies, smart packaging, and consumer product engagement. DSS is led by its Chairman and largest shareholder, Mr. Fai Chan, a highly successful global business veteran of more than 40 years specializing in corporate transformation while managing risk. He has successfully restructured more than 35 corporations with a combined value of $25 billion.

For more information on DSS visit http://www.dsssecure.com.

Investor Contact:

Dave Gentry, CEO

RedChip Companies Inc.

407-491-4498

Dave@redchip.com

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to the Company's intended use of proceeds and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include: risks relating to our growth strategy; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; risks relating to the results of development activities; our ability to attract, integrate and retain key personnel; our need for substantial additional funds; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the prospectus and in our other filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, our reports on Forms 8-K and 10-Q, all of which can be obtained on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management's current estimates, projections, expectations, and beliefs. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.