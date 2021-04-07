The National CASA/GAL Association for Children hosts Walk.Run.Thrive. to raise awareness for best interest advocacy May 1-2

Nationwide virtual event will take place at the start of National Foster Care Month in support of children and families

/EIN News/ -- Seattle, Wash., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Court Appointed Special Advocate/Guardian ad Litem (CASA/GAL) Association for Children, the leading organization that serves more young people in the child welfare system than any other national organization, will host Walk. Run. Thrive. – a new virtual event aimed at raising awareness about the work of its member-network of 948 CASA/GAL state organizations and local programs May 1-2, 2021. This event takes place at the start of National Foster Care Month. Appointed by judges, CASA/GAL volunteers advocate for the best interests of children and youth who have experienced abuse or neglect, many of whom are in foster care.

Rather than traveling to one central location on a specific race day and time, National CASA/GAL invites individuals to participate by walking or running wherever they are, choosing their own day (Saturday, May 1 or Sunday, May 2), time and pace. Local CASA/GAL programs across the country are galvanizing support in their communities to participate in this virtual unifying event, in support of children and families.

On any given day, there are nearly 424,000 children in foster care in the United States. Nationwide, more than 96,000 CASA/GAL highly-trained volunteers serve a quarter of a million of them, but more volunteers are needed. Since 2010, CASA/GAL volunteers have donated nearly 60 million hours advocating on behalf of children who have experienced abuse or neglect. As a consistent, caring adult in the child’s life, a CASA/GAL volunteer’s advocacy helps the judge make the most informed decisions for the well-being of the child, with a goal of helping the child reach a safe and permanent home.

“Research shows that when children are assigned a CASA or GAL volunteer, they are more likely to find a safe, permanent home, and they achieve better outcomes in academics, overall wellbeing and positive social relationships,” said National CASA/GAL CEO Tara Lisa Perry. “I hope that Walk. Run. Thrive. will encourage new and existing supporters to join us virtually and spread the word about how local CASA/GAL volunteers are making a difference in the lives of children and their families.”

Each registered participant will receive a signature event t-shirt and will be encouraged to share their walk or run on social media to promote the mission of CASA/GAL programs. For more information about Walk. Run. Thrive. visit nationalcasagal.org/walk-run-thrive.

###

About the National Court Appointed Special Advocate/Guardian ad Litem Association for Children

The National Court Appointed Special Advocate/Guardian ad Litem (CASA/GAL) Association for Children, together with its 948 state and local member programs, supports and promotes court-appointed volunteer advocacy so that every child who has experienced abuse or neglect in the United States can be safe, have a permanent home and have the opportunity to thrive. National CASA/GAL offers leadership and support to the network of programs and leads its continued growth. CASA/GAL volunteers and staff work every day to help change a child’s story. To learn more, visit nationalcasagal.org or follow National CASA/GAL on Facebook at facebook.com/NationalCASAGAL and @NationalCASAGAL on Twitter and Instagram.

Attachment

Kimberly Willis Green National CASA/GAL Association for Children 404-319-7335 kimberlywg@nationalcasagal.org