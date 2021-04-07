Global Atopic Eczema Treatment Market Will Reach USD 34,089.3 Million by 2026: Facts & Factors

[225+ Pages Research Report] According to the recent research report; the global Atopic Eczema Treatment Market in 2019 was approximately USD 18,057.4 Million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.36% and is anticipated to reach around USD 34,089.3 Million by 2026. Top market players in the market are Encore Dermatology Inc., AbbieVie Inc., LEO Pharma A/S, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG and others.

“According to the research report, the global Atopic Eczema Treatment Market was estimated at USD 18,057.4 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 34,089.3 Million by 2026. The global Atopic Eczema Treatment Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.36% from 2019 to 2026”.

Atopic dermatitis is a chronic inflammatory skin condition characterized by red, itchy, swollen, and broken skin. White fluid can leak from the affected region, necessitating treatment. The atopic dermis is more common in children and can become more serious as they get older. Atopic dermatitis is caused by a genetic mutation, environmental contamination, immune system dysfunction, and skin permeability issues. Dry skin, irritants, fatigue, allergies, infection, and heat/sweating are the primary causes of atopic dermatitis. It's important to remember that these just cause atopic dermatitis symptoms; they don't cause atopic dermatitis. Atopic dermatitis (AD) is a widespread chronic skin disorder that has been linked to other atopic diseases. Although there is growing evidence of a connection with non-atopic conditions, such as autoimmune disorders, data on many autoimmune diagnoses is restricted.

Dermatological disorders are exceedingly common in different forms all over the world. According to the World Health Organization, skin diseases affected over 900 million people in 2017. Atopic dermatitis is the most common of these diseases, affecting over 300 million people worldwide. Children make up about a quarter of the victims. The increased prevalence of this disease is projected to have a positive impact on the economy. In recent years, increased understanding of the disease's therapeutic options has aided the market's survival. Government initiatives to ensure quality and more affordable care, as well as the availability of favorable reimbursement plans, are expected to boost the sector. During the study era, developing country health growth and evolution would present new opportunities.

The infected area produces white fluid, which necessitates treatment. Atopic dermis normally starts in childhood and gets worse as you get older. Atopic dermatitis is caused by a combination of genetics, environmental toxicity, immune system dysfunction, and skin permeability issues.

Industry Major Market Players

Encore Dermatology Inc.

AbbieVie Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Novartis AG

Glaxosmithklineplc

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Medimmune LLC. (Astrazeneca)

LEO Pharma A/S

Sanofi S.A

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Pfizer Inc

Based on type market is bifurcated into categories such as topical, oral, and injectable. A Topicalcategory is estimated to hold the largest market share of the atopic eczema treatment market. The cream-based solution for treatment is making the product easy for an application, which is expected to surge a market demand in forecast years. In addition to this, based on application, the market is bifurcated into categories such as hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and others. Retail pharmacies are estimated to hold the largest market share of the atopic eczema market. However, online pharmacies are estimated to grow at a significant CAGR owing to the penetration of mobile phones and the emergence of numerous medicine delivery startups.

Because of new product releases, early treatment acceptance, and lifestyle improvements, North America was the largest market for the treatment of atopic dermatitis in 2019. North America emerged as the leading market for atopic dermatitis, owing to higher treatment knowledge among the target population, early acceptance of novel drugs, and better reimbursement policies, according to the regional study. Europe has the second-largest share of the market. The key driver of the demand in this area is large-scale R&D spending. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to rise the fastest between 2020 and 2026, owing to increasing demand. Due to increasing health expenditure and the availability of adequate care, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to rise the fastest between 2020 and 2026.

Global Atopic Eczema Treatment Market: Growth Factors

The atopic eczema treatment industry has gained momentum in recent years as people have become more knowledgeable of the disease's care options. Government initiatives to offer quality and more affordable care, as well as the presence of attractive payment plans, is expected to give the industry a boost. One of the big roadblocks in the market's upward climb is the high cost of therapeutics. Affordable healthcare policies, on the other hand, are being implemented in all main countries, affecting company price plans as well as payment possibilities. Nevertheless, there are multiple opportunities where a permanent cure for the disease could be developed by the key players or else can develop a systematic treatment to recover affected patients from atopic eczema infections.

Global Atopic Eczema Treatment Market: Segmentation

Based on the type segment, the atopic eczema treatment market is divided into topical, oral, and injectable, out of which, the topical type holds the maximum market share as they are widely prescribed and used drugs in atopic eczema treatments. They are generally using in combination with moisturizers or emollients as they give more effective results in this way. These topical creams can be easily applied and washed from the skin. These topical moisturizers are anti-inflammatory helping to lower skin itching and rash, thus helping to lock in the water and avoid more dryness. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and others. The segment of online pharmacies holds the largest share as compared with other segments as it gives access to eczema treatment medicines with various brands to choose from with varying prices. Online pharmacies are also helpful for those who have a busy lifestyle and do not have time to visit a local pharmacy or else for the people who live a long way from their nearest pharmacy. The elderly people who are unable to travel independently also prefer ordering their medicines from online pharmacies. Online pharmacies also helped in delivering medicines to the patients who were under lockdown and were unable to get their medicines from the local pharmacy store. It also helped in delivering the medicines on time as COVID-19 had an impact on the delivery duration of medicines in the local pharmacies.

According to the 2017 Global Burden of Disease research database, atopic eczema is the leading cause of skin-related impairment, affecting up to 24 percent of the global population, according to JAAD International. Up to 23% of nurses suffer from occupational dermatitis, with daily hand washing and the use of protective gloves being major risk factors. The COVID-19 pandemic has risen in cases of skin irritation and disease in healthcare workers as a result of excessive use of personal protective equipment (PPE) and chronic stress, which exacerbates atopic eczema. Hand washing is a popular recommendation for preventing the spread of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), which is expected to affect more people than just healthcare staff as dermatitis cases rise. As a result, the global COVID-19 pandemic is predicted to benefit the atopic eczema treatment industry.

This report segments the Atopic Eczema Treatment market as follows:

Global Atopic Eczema Treatment Market: By Type Based Segmentation Analysis:

Topical

Oral

Injectable

Global Atopic Eczema Treatment Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others

