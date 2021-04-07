At 11.45% CAGR, Video Conferencing Market Size & Share to Reach a Valuation of $9.2 Billion by 2026

[225+ Pages Research Report] According to the recent research report; the global Video Conferencing Market in 2019 was approximately USD 4.8 Billion. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.45% and is anticipated to reach around USD 9.2 Billion by 2026. The incorporation of innovative technologies like virtual reality, face recognition in video conferencing is playing a pivotal role in boosting the speed and simplification of processes.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Video Conferencing Market By Component (Hardware (Camera, Microphone & Headphone, Others), Software, Services (Professional, Managed)), By Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud-Based), By Enterprise (Large Enterprise, Small and Medium Enterprises) and By End User (Corporate, Education, Healthcare, Government & Defense, BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026”.

“According to the research report, the global Video Conferencing Market was estimated at USD 4.8 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 9.2 Billion by 2026. The global Video Conferencing Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.45% from 2019 to 2026”.

The rising globalization of businesses across the globe has led to an increased demand for video conferencing solutions in major companies. Additionally, the workforce management and business operations at various locations are further catalyzing the demand for video conferencing solutions across various industries. Additional demand for video conferencing solutions is been created from the expansion of online workshops, seminars, and conferences. The coronavirus pandemic has created a major pull towards the video conferencing solutions as the work from home concept has to adopted at various industry levels. The integration of modern technologies like virtual reality and face recognition is expected to create future business opportunities for market expansion.

Request Your Free Sample Report of Video Conferencing Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/video-conferencing-market

(The free sample of this report is readily available on request).

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2020 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

190+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2020 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of table & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

(Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)

Key Questions Answered in this Report

1) What were the pre and post-business impacts of COVID-19 on the Video Conferencing Market?

2) What is the market size, share of the Video Conferencing Market?

3) Who are the top market players in Video Conferencing Market?

4) What will be the future market of the Video Conferencing Market?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, by types, end-user, applications, segments, and geography

Competitive Landscape – Top key vendors and other prominent vendors

Enquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/video-conferencing-market

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

The incorporation of innovative technologies like virtual reality, face recognition in video conferencing is playing a pivotal role in boosting the speed and simplification of processes.

Industry Major Market Players

8X8 Inc.

Adobe Systems Inc.

Arkadin

AT&T

Avaya Inc.

BlueJeans Network

Cenero

Cisco Corporation

Citrix Systems Inc.

Facebook

Fuze Inc.

Google Inc.

Highfive

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

KOLLECTIVE

Lifesize Inc.

LogiTech

LogMeIn Inc.

MediaPlatform

Microsoft Corporation

Panasonic

Pexip

Polycom (Plantronics)

Premiere Global Services Inc.

ReadyTalk

uStudio Inc.

Vbrick

Vidyo Inc.

Zoom Video Communication Inc.

ZTE

To know an additional revised 2020 list of market players, request a sample report: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/video-conferencing-market

The hardware segment is anticipated to generate maximum revenue throughout the studied period. The rising innovation in the field of video conferencing cameras such as facial recognition is expected to further strengthen the hardware market. The large enterprise is expected to dominate the global market share. The major factor driving the growth in large enterprises is the rapid adoption of video conferencing solutions with active investment for enhancing the business processes. The SME sector is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period. The corporate sector is anticipated to create maximum business opportunities during the studied period. Geographically, North America is projected to dominate the share of video conferencing market globally. The higher adoption, notable investments, and presence of major video conferencing solution providers are the factors driving the market growth in the region. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period. The growing IT and telecommunication industry in parallel with the rising economic condition in the region is projected to catalyze market growth.

The report study further includes an in-depth analysis of industry players' market shares and provides an overview of leading players' market position in the Video Conferencing sector. Key strategic developments in the Video Conferencing market competitive landscape such as acquisitions & mergers, inaugurations of different products and services, partnerships & joint ventures, MoU agreements, VC & funding activities, R&D activities, and geographic expansion among other noteworthy activities by key players of the Video Conferencing market are appropriately highlighted in the report.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/video-conferencing-market

The growing demand for video communication in line with the globalization of businesses is the primary driving factor for the global video conferencing market. Business units at different locations and workforce management are additional factors driving the demand for the video conferencing market.

The growing application of video conferencing in multiple aspects of corporates is expected to create future opportunities for the global video conferencing market.

The Video Conferencing market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the Video Conferencing industry by practically splitting the market based on component, deployment type, enterprise, end-user, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026. The regional segmentation of the Video Conferencing industry includes the complete classification of all the major continents including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Further, country-wise data for the Video Conferencing industry is provided for the leading economies of the world.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/video-conferencing-market

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

The Video Conferencing market is segmented based on component, deployment type, enterprise, end-user, and region. On the basis of component segmentation, the market is classified into hardware (camera, microphone & headphone, others), software, services (professional, managed).On the basis of deployment segmentation, the market is segregated into on-premise and cloud-based. On the basis of enterprise segmentation, the market is segmented into large enterprises and small &medium enterprises. On the basis of end-user segmentation, the market is bifurcated into corporate, education, healthcare, government & defense, BFSI, media & entertainment, and others.

Browse the full “Video Conferencing Market By Component (Hardware (Camera, Microphone & Headphone, Others), Software, Services (Professional, Managed)), By Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud-Based), By Enterprise (Large Enterprise, Small and Medium Enterprises) and By End User (Corporate, Education, Healthcare, Government & Defense, BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/video-conferencing-market

This report segments the global Video Conferencing market as follow:

Global Video Conferencing Market: By Component Segmentation Analysis

Hardware Camera Microphone & Headphone Others

Software

Services Professional Managed



Global Video Conferencing Market: By Deployment Segmentation Analysis

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Global Video Conferencing Market: By Enterprise Segmentation Analysis

Large Enterprise

Small and Medium Enterprises

Global Video Conferencing Market: By End User Segmentation Analysis

Corporate

Education

Healthcare

Government & Defense

BFSI

Media & Entertainment

Others

Key Insights from Primary Research

Wide-ranging interviews with CXO’s of the major companies operating in the global video conferencing market, the analysis of the primary research concludes that the global video conferencing market to undergo an impressive growth of nearly 11.45% over the forecast period.

In the year 2019, the market was valued at approximately USD 4.8 Billion, 2019 and is expected to be valued at over USD 9.2 Billion by 2026.

On the basis of the component segmentation, the hardware segment is expected to dominate the global market share. SMEs are expected to create a major market pull in the coming years. The corporate sector is expected to generate significant revenue during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region for video conferencing over the forecast period. The North America region is expected to generate maximum revenue throughout the studied period.

About Facts & Factors (FnF Research):

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

USA: +1-347-989-3985

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com