XpresCheck™ Opens COVID-19 Testing Facility at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) (“XpresSpa” or the “Company”), a health and wellness company, in conjunction with the Port of Seattle, announces the opening of an XpresCheck™ COVID-19 testing facility at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA).



XpresCheck is a pop-up facility that is located pre-security inside the terminal, in the Baggage Claim area near Carousel 9. Eight separate testing rooms provide the capacity to administer over 500 tests per day. COVID-19 testing options include the Rapid Molecular COVID-19 Test and the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Test.

Doug Satzman, XpresSpa CEO, stated, "We are pleased to open our first XpresCheck testing facility on the West Coast at SEA Airport. In addition to providing testing services for those passengers flying within the continental US, numerous direct flights to Hawaii originate at SEA. As a trusted partner of Hawaiian Airlines and the state of Hawaii, we are now able to provide passengers with accessible testing options for those taking a long awaited Hawaii getaway.”

“By expanding our preventative and safety measures with the arrival of XpresCheck, this adds to our layered and comprehensive response to protect your health and well-being. The pandemic paused travel for the last year, and rightly so. Now, travelers are more comfortable booking trips with the right planning and precautions to stay healthy. Having easy access to a testing site at the airport is part of how we’re evolving with travelers during the pandemic,” added SEA Managing Director Lance Lyttle.

The testing is by appointment for ticketed passengers up to 72 hours prior to travel. Testing is available seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Travelers may schedule appointments online at XpresCheck.com.

If you test positive, Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) will be notified. A member of XpresSpa’s medical staff will also contact the passenger to advise to self-isolate for at least 10 days and to notify close contacts for 48 hours prior to the positive test or development of symptoms, and request that they self-quarantine for 14 days.

The CDC recommends that travelers get tested before and after trips. It is suggested to obtain a viral test one to three days before your trip. Have the results of your negative test before you travel and keep a copy of your results with you during travel. If you test positive, do not travel and immediately quarantine yourself and follow public health recommendations. CDC suggests getting tested again with a viral test three to five days after your trip and stay home and self-quarantine for a full seven days after travel, even if your test is negative.

If you’re departing or connecting from SEA and seeking a COVID-19 test before travel, check the guidance by destination to understand if a COVID-19 test is needed. XpresSpa is a trusted testing partner for flights to Hawaii as part of its pre-travel testing program. Information on COVID-19 testing and travel requirements is available on the airport’s website. Contact your airline with questions.

COVID-19 testing at SEA is also available with Discovery Health MD through April. Read online for information on additional testing options.



Learn more on the airport’s work to protect your health at FlyHealthy@SEA and explore a spring break travel guide.

About XpresSpa Group, Inc.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) is a leading global health and wellness holding company. XpresSpa Group’s core asset, XpresSpa, is a leading airport retailer of spa services and related health and wellness products, with 45 locations in 23 airports globally. Through its XpresTest, Inc. subsidiary, the Company provides COVID-19 screening and testing under the XpresCheck™ brand at eleven locations in nine airports: Boston Logan International Airport (2), Denver International Airport, Dulles International Airport, JFK International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport (2), Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, Reagan National Airport, Salt Lake City International Airport, and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. To learn more about XpresSpa Group, visit: www.XpresSpaGroup.com.

About Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

Operated by the Port of Seattle, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) serves the people of the Pacific Northwest with essential services, access to hundreds of domestic and global destinations, and economic activity that supports tens of thousands of jobs and produced $20 billion in economic activity. At SEA, we promise to create, through a passionate service culture, an elevated travel experience that’s inspired by the original nature of the Pacific Northwest. We created the globally-accredited and award-winning FlyHealthy@SEA program to protect the health of passengers and employees and restore confidence in air travel. For more information about our U.S. Top 10 airport, visit www.flysea.org and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Every day. Elevate.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements This press release may contain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These include statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should," "seeks," "future," "continue," or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. In particular, these statements include, without limitation, statements about our expectations relating to our new XpresCheck™ concept, being able to expand testing to other communicable diseases as well as administer vaccinations for the seasonal flu, our positioning to be part of the national rollout of various COVID-19 vaccinations as they become available, the degree to which our public testing model assists passengers meet testing requirements in select states and countries, our ability to identify and gain access to the latest and best COVID-19 testing methodologies and equipment, and our ability to further expand our initial sites and our overall ability to manage the regulatory challenges associated with this business line. Forward-looking statements relating to expectations about future results or events are based upon information available to XpresSpa Group as of today's date and are not guarantees of the future performance of the company, and actual results may vary materially from the results and expectations discussed. Additional information concerning these and other risks is contained in XpresSpa Group’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, recent Current Reports on Form 8-K and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning XpresSpa Group, or other matters and attributable to XpresSpa Group or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. XpresSpa Group does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof.

