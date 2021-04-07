First Quantum Provides Notice of First Quarter 2021 Results

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (“FQM” or the “Company”) (TSX: FM) will release first quarter 2021 financial and operating results on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 9:00 am (EDT).

Conference call and webcast details:

Toll-free North America: 1-800-952-5114 Toronto Local and International: 416-406-0743 Toll-free UK: 00-80042228835 Passcode: 4713108# Webcast: www.first-quantum.com

Conference call replay:



Toll-free North America: 1-800-408-3053 Toronto Local and International: 905-694-9451 Passcode: 8666906#

The conference call replay will be available from April 28, 2021 until 11:59 pm ET on May 12, 2021.



For further information, visit our website at www.first-quantum.com or contact:

Lisa Doddridge, Director, Investor Relations

(416) 361-3400 Toll-free: 1 (888) 688-6577

E-Mail: info@fqml.com