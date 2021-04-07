With New China Warehouse, TCM Cuts E-commerce Costs, Streamlines Shipping, Boosts Product Quality

Consumers benefit from TCM’s direct product QA; e-commerce stores benefit from double-digit cost savings and more

/EIN News/ -- HERZLIYA PITUACH, Israel, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E-commerce aggregator Technology Commerce Management (TCM) today announced it has leased a 32,000 square foot warehouse in Ningbo Port, China. Fully managed by TCM, the warehouse eliminates the costs, risks and inefficiencies of third-party warehouse management, while dramatically improving product quality assurance and streamlining the shipping process. TCM’s move results in myriad benefits for the company’s e-commerce stores, as well as consumers.



The Ningbo Port warehouse enables TCM to centralize its supply chain for all products sold by its e-commerce businesses from more than 180 suppliers. As a result, TCM will:

Ensure all products meet its own rigorous quality standards

Streamline inventory production and reduce the need for costly inventory storage

Reduce warehouse costs by at least 50 percent and shipping costs by as much as 30 percent

Enable direct-to-consumer shipping for TCM-owned off-Amazon stores

Increase consumer access to products not currently allowed on Amazon’s marketplace, such as anti-bacterial products



In keeping with the company’s mission to share the massive wealth generated by the e-commerce groundswell, TCM will funnel 20 percent of its related shipping-cost savings to philanthropic organizations, such as youth-at-risk programs and those supporting children with disabilities. TCM will also gradually move toward using sustainable shipping materials, which correlates with the company’s core values.

“We made this bold, timely decision to tackle the quality issues and cost barriers we encounter with warehousing and shipping,” said TCM co-founder Gabi Bar. “Having our own warehouse on location in China puts TCM fully in control of product quality, as well as shipping timeliness – both of which are so important to building customer loyalty and business growth. It also opens up new opportunities for our off-Amazon stores on Shopify, Magento, eBay and other marketplaces to shorten delivery times to consumers.”

From the consumer point of view, TCM’s warehousing strategy ensures delivered products will be of the highest quality. This keeps customers happy and encourages them to order again.

From an e-commerce business perspective, TCM’s strategy improves cash flow management for high-growth stores, reduces the amount of advance stock required for typical fulfillment processes and speeds up most delivery times to consumers.

About TCM

Technology Commerce Management (TCM) delivers the e-commerce aggregator industry’s first predictive, AI-driven e-commerce performance optimization. Using a combination of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), TCM identifies, qualifies, acquires and optimizes e-commerce businesses with the highest empirical probability of maximizing wealth creation and ROI for all stakeholders. Founded in 2016 and based in Israel, TCM now operates e-commerce businesses on Amazon, Shopify, eBay, Walmart, Wayfair, WooCommerce and more. Learn more about TCM at www.tcmdigital.com and follow TCM on LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter and YouTube .

