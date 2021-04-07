Corona® Hard Seltzer Announces Partnership With FaZe Clan

The iconic brand and the world’s most prominent gaming organization help gamers and fans of all skill levels unlock new experiences

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corona Hard Seltzer and FaZe Clan have teamed up to bring a refreshingly laid-back perspective to the world of esports. As the official hard seltzer of the renowned gaming organization, Corona Hard Seltzer will provide opportunities for fans and gamers of all skill levels to enjoy the fun and connection of the sport beyond competition and gameplay.



Together, Corona Hard Seltzer and FaZe will introduce a national gaming tournament, roll out exciting new cobranded merch, create unique branded content and host localized consumer activations across multiple markets, all with the goal of opening the minds of fans and gamers ages 21+ to new experiences. Corona Hard Seltzer will remind fans of legal drinking age to put as much effort into having fun as they put into the competitive aspects of the game.

“To successfully bring the iconic Corona brand into the esports world, we had to seek out the most prominent and influential team in the space,” said Rene Ramos, vice president of experiential and lifestyle marketing, Constellation Brands. “FaZe Clan’s approach to the sport and crossover culture will bring Corona’s refreshingly chill perspective to the game and FaZe Clan fans.”

Additionally, the duo will host an ongoing series of happy hour livestreams on Twitch, with FaZe talent including Swagg, Temperrr, Nate Hill, Pamaj and more. The first happy hour will take place on Thursday, April 8, with Swagg and Nuke Squad, the newest members of FaZe Clan. Visit Swagg’s Twitch, at twitch.tv/swagg, to join, and experience a combination of gameplay and inner-squad banter starting at 10 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. PDT. Gamers and fans of legal drinking age are encouraged to grab their Corona Hard Seltzers and tune in. Don’t want to leave your screen to refresh your drink? New Drizly customers can use “CORONASELTZER” to receive $5 off their first delivery. Throughout the happy hour and over the course of the partnership, Corona Hard Seltzer will surprise and delight fans who join the livestream with FaZe giveaways and other prizes where eligible.

“As a gaming and lifestyle brand, we’re excited to continue to broaden the categories we are in,” said Lee Trink, CEO, FaZe Clan. “FaZe partnering with an iconic name like Corona is further evidence of the fact that gaming continues to gain momentum and enter the mainstream.”

The Corona family of products is available at restaurants, bars, local retailers and via online delivery services nationwide. For more information, visit CoronaUSA.com, and refresh your perspective @CoronaUSA on Instagram and Facebook and @CoronaExtraUSA on Twitter.

As always, Corona encourages consumers to enjoy its products and relax responsibly.

About the Corona Brand Family

The Corona brand family is home to Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Familiar, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca and Corona Hard Seltzer. The entire Corona portfolio is brewed in Mexico by Constellation Brands and imported and marketed exclusively to the U.S. by the company. Corona Extra, the flagship brand of the Corona brand family, is a pilsner-style lager with a golden hue that was first brewed in Mexico in 1925. The refreshing flavor and carefree attitude of Corona Extra have been helping Americans find their beach since 1981.

About FaZe Clan:

Since its inception in 2010, FaZe Clan has established itself as the world’s most prominent and influential gaming organization known for its disruptive original content and hyper-engaged global fanbase of 345 million combined across all social platforms. FaZe Clan holds an unrivaled position at the epicenter of gaming, sports, culture and entertainment, driving how the next generation consumes content, plays and shops. Their roster of 85 influential personalities consists of world-class gamers, engaging content creators and a mix of talent beyond the world of gaming, including NBA star Ben Simmons, Lebron “Bronny” James Jr and Lil Yachty. The organization’s unmatched esports division includes seven competitive teams in Fortnite, FIFA, PUBG, PUBG Mobile, Rainbow Six, Call of Duty League (Atlanta FaZe) and CS:GO with dozens of world championship trophies among them. In addition, FaZe Clan has become a sought-after fashion and lifestyle brand through an inspired apparel line and limited-edition collaborations with partners including Champion, NFL, Manchester City FC, Lyrical Lemonade, Kappa, CLOT, LA Kings, and more. Follow us @FaZeClan, @FaZeApparel and @FaZeUpdate.

Corona Media Contact: Stephanie McGuane stephanie.mcguane@cbrands.com 312-741-2477 FaZe Clan Media Contact: Chelsey Northern chelsey.northern@fazeclan.com 254.855.4028