Rapsodo Named Official Technology Partner of the American Association of Professional Baseball

The partnership will provide the league with Rapsodo’s advanced technology to help further player development and recruitment

/EIN News/ -- ST. LOUIS, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapsodo, the sports data company known for helping athletes analyze real-time metrics to perfect their game, today announces a partnership with The American Association of Professional Baseball (AAPB), an MLB Partner League comprised of 11 teams, to bring its current and future technology, education, analytics support, and testing access to highlight the talent within AAPB. As part of the collaboration, Rapsodo is providing the AAPB with its HITTING 2.0 and PITCHING 2.0 units used by all 30 MLB teams, and will administer Certified RapScores for all players in the AAPB to help identify strengths and weaknesses and put a number to players’ performance.



“We developed Rapsodo’s technology to help athletes reach their full potential. Our data-driven tools highlight existing talent, while also identifying areas to enhance performance for both players and coaches alike,” said Batuhan Okur, founder and CEO of Rapsodo. “Our team is excited to help showcase the immense talent and range of players within the AAPB league with this groundbreaking partnership, while continuing our mission to make Rapsodo’s technology accessible to players of all levels.”

This first-of-its-kind partnership is AAPB’s first foray into leaguewide data analytics capture and will be immensely helpful in providing benchmarks in player development and performance. Rapsodo will also provide all AAPB players free access to RapScore – the first standardized test that calculates a score to rank player performance at all levels. RapScore provides players with quantifiable metrics used by scouts for player evaluation and are available on Rapsodo’s National Player Database .

“The American Association of Professional Baseball contains high level professional, hard-working players that perform at Triple A levels, and having the opportunity to now showcase this through data is revolutionary for our league,” said AAPB Commissioner Joshua Schaub. “This partnership with Rapsodo now enables the AAPB to provide our players with the tools, data and development requested to improve performance. We’re excited to take things to the next level for not only our players, but our fans as well. This partnership further cements the American Association’s position as a premier MLB Partner League.”

For more information on Rapsodo’s partnership with AAPB, visit: rapsodo.com/the-american-association. To learn more about AAPB, visit: americanassociationbaseball.com.

About Rapsodo:

Rapsodo develops data-driven sports technologies designed to empower athletes and coaches to cost-effectively analyze and improve their game, which is used by thousands of professional and collegiate teams, including all 30 MLB teams. Founded in 2010, the company developed the first affordable golf personal launch monitor, distributed in the USA under SkyTrak. Rapsodo, operating globally in four countries, continues to focus on delivering a variety of sport training and simulation technologies that allow users to better understand performance through reliable statistics. This ultimately translates into Rapsodo's motto of "Measure to Master." To learn more, visit Rapsodo.com.

About The American Association of Professional Baseball:

The American Association of Professional Baseball currently has 11 member clubs stretching from Canada to Texas and to the Great Lakes. Founded in 2006, the American Association is now an MLB Partner League. For more information on The American Association, visit: https://www.americanassociationbaseball.com/.

Media Contacts:

Brenna Byrne

Uproar PR for Rapsodo

bbyrne@uproarpr.com

312-607-8117

Joshua Schaub

Commissioner, American Association

jschaub@aaipb.com

608-780-6807