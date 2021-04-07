Gallegos United and Crossmedia Launch UNITED-X to Better Serve Marketers in the Increasingly Diverse U.S.

New agency combines GALLEGOS United’s award-winning & strategic creative capabilities with Crossmedia’s deep integrated media experience, providing a wide range of services to help brands connect with today’s multicultural America

NEW YORK AND LOS ANGELES, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent agencies GALLEGOS United and Crossmedia today announced the launch of a new modern media shop, UNITED-X .



Through its fully integrated, digitally powered and data-driven media solutions, UNITED-X will help marketers connect with the culturally, racially and ethnically diverse U.S. consumer base. The new agency provides a full range of media services, from planning to buying to analyzing effectiveness.

The launch comes as the nation becomes increasingly multicultural. Nearly four in 10 Americans identify with a race or ethnic group other than white, according to a Brookings Institution report on U.S. Census Bureau population estimates, which also states, “The nation is diversifying even faster than predicted.”

By 2024, Hispanics are projected to be nearly one-fifth of the labor force as a result of the fastest population growth of all the race and ethnicity groups, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics . And last year, those under the age of 17 hit a major milestone: it was the first time in American history that any generation became a multicultural majority, according to the Culture Marketing Council .

UNITED-X will operate under the joint leadership of John Gallegos, founder and CEO of GALLEGOS United and Kamran Asghar, CEO of Crossmedia. It will have shared employees and will operate from within existing offices in New York and California.

The agency will provide media solutions to inaugural clients that include SiteOne Landscaping and the California Milk Processor Board (got milk?), along with new partners. GALLEGOS United and Crossmedia will continue to operate independently of each other outside of this venture.

John Gallegos, founder and CEO of GALLEGOS United, has more than 30 years of experience guiding brands through culturally diverse markets and helping them drive growth through powerful creative. Overseeing a collective of creative communication agencies and an entrepreneur himself, Gallegos knows the vital importance of reaching diverse audiences, ranging from Latinx to LGBTQ+.

“As the volume minority becomes the growth majority, marketers will increasingly need strategic, culturally attuned media strategies,” said Gallegos “We’re launching UNITED-X as a solution for brands as they navigate these new cultural dynamics in this market, and welcome this opportunity to create campaigns that will foster change, promote deeper understanding of cultural nuances and drive business growth.”

Kamran Asghar launched Crossmedia over 20 years ago on the belief that media is creative and designed to master the digital marketplace. Its integrated service combines strategic capabilities with analytics services and buying practices.

“Multicultural marketing is constantly evolving with the demographic shifts of the country,” said Asghar. “We feel the time is right for a model that is truly representative of today’s America. This means providing advertisers with ways to direct their marketing budgets towards minority and marginalized audiences as a deliberate component of their growth plans.”

