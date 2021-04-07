Coinme Launches 300 Bitcoin-Enabled Coinstar Kiosks in Florida

Floridians can now conveniently buy bitcoin with cash at select Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Mas, Harveys and other grocery outlets throughout the state

Coinme, the largest fully-licensed cryptocurrency cash exchange in the U.S., today announced its entrance into Florida with the launch of over 300 bitcoin-enabled Coinstar® kiosks located at select Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Mas, Harveys and other grocery outlets across the state from small towns to big cities including Jacksonville, Miami, Orlando and Tampa. For Floridians, the expansion makes buying bitcoin with cash as simple as visiting their local grocery store.



“Our team has been working with state regulators in an effort to launch Coinme on Coinstar kiosks throughout the state, and we are thrilled to secure a license to offer a cash onramp to purchasing bitcoin to the residents of Florida,” said Neil Bergquist, co-founder and CEO of Coinme. “Through our partnership, we’re able to continue to expand into new areas to meet the ever-growing demand of accessible avenues to purchasing digital currencies.”



A recent Coinstar®-sponsored survey found that 23% of people who would purchase cryptocurrencies would do so from a bitcoin ATM or kiosk. Additionally, nearly one in five respondents said they would prefer to buy cryptocurrency with cash, and over half advised they would purchase it as an investment.



“The current mainstream demand for bitcoin has attracted many first-time investors who need straightforward and secure access to cash avenues to purchase it,” said Jim Gaherity, CEO of Coinstar. “We’ve been eager to bring Coinme to our kiosks in Florida, and now our customers there can easily attain it through a number of Coinme-enabled Coinstar locations near them.”



Why Coinme is Different

Purchasing bitcoin at Coinstar kiosks via Coinme offers a simple and safe way to turn cash into bitcoin instantly. Unlike bitcoin ATMs, the process of buying bitcoin at Coinme-enabled Coinstar kiosks offers unique advantages.



SIMPLE : Purchases of bitcoin are instantly available in the Coinme Wallet for a seamless experience, eliminating the need to input separate wallet information that can be up to 35 characters long.

: Purchases of bitcoin are instantly available in the Coinme Wallet for a seamless experience, eliminating the need to input separate wallet information that can be up to 35 characters long. CONVENIENT : Coinme operates the largest cash-to-crypto exchange in the U.S., with nearly 6,000 Coinme-enabled Coinstar kiosks in supermarkets across 44 states nationwide, making buying bitcoin as easy as visiting your local grocery store.

: Coinme operates the largest cash-to-crypto exchange in the U.S., with nearly 6,000 Coinme-enabled Coinstar kiosks in supermarkets across 44 states nationwide, making buying bitcoin as easy as visiting your local grocery store. SAFE: Thousands of name-brands trust Coinme to offer bitcoin purchases to customers through Coinstar kiosks. Safety is guaranteed with transactions backed by the company’s robust security standards and a commitment to regulatory compliance.

How to Buy Bitcoin at Coinstar Kiosks

Coinstar kiosks allow customers to purchase bitcoin easily, and the transaction is done in four simple steps. The only things required are a valid mobile phone number, a driver’s license or state I.D. card and cash in U.S. dollars.



Create a Coinme account Find a Coinstar kiosk near you Insert cash into kiosk (coins not accepted for bitcoin transactions) Redeem and receive bitcoin instantly

For a step-by-step demo of how to buy bitcoin at a Coinstar kiosk, users may visit https://youtu.be/oxezZjFrPZU.





About Coinme Inc.

Coinme operates the largest fully-licensed cryptocurrency cash exchange in the U.S. Founded in 2014 with the simple belief that buying digital currencies should be easy and accessible to everyone, today Coinme powers nearly 6,000 physical locations to buy and sell bitcoin using cash through a partnership with Coinstar. The company offers an enterprise-grade API that helps “crypto-enable” legacy financial systems, and a vertically integrated suite of consumer products providing an easy, secure and efficient way to buy, store and manage cryptocurrencies. For more information, visit www.coinme.com.



About Coinstar, LLC

Based in Bellevue, Wash., Coinstar owns and operates the largest fully automated, multi-national network of self-service coin-counting kiosks. With more than 22,000 kiosk locations, Coinstar provides convenient and reliable coin-counting services at mass merchants, grocery and drug stores, and financial institutions. Consumer solutions include coin-to-cash, coin-to-eGift card, and charity donation options. For kiosk locations and information, visit www.coinstar.com.



