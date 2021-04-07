Nirogy Therapeutics to Present at AACR Annual Meeting 2021

E-posters highlighting preclinical data demonstrate the potential of Nirogy’s small molecule therapies to enable significant activation of anti-tumor immunity and simultaneous killing of cancer cells in both in vitro and in vivo models

Nirogy Therapeutics Inc., a privately-held biotechnology company developing novel small molecules to target cellular transporters, today announced that the company will present two e-posters at the 2021 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting, which is being held on April 10-15, 2021 and May 17-21, 2021.



Nirogy will highlight preliminary data that shows that NGY-B, the company’s first-in-class, orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor, intervenes in two key hallmarks of cancer, metabolism and immunity, providing a potential novel therapeutic modality to combat triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC). Nirogy will also highlight preclinical data that demonstrate the potential of NGY-B to inhibit melanoma by targeting metabolic symbiosis and activating antitumor immune response mechanisms.

“We’re thrilled to be presenting two impactful posters at this year’s AACR virtual conference,” said Vincent Sandanayaka, Ph.D., founder, president and chief executive officer of Nirogy. “These preliminary data show that NGY-B has significant efficacy in ‘immunologically cold’ mouse tumor models, where many drugs fail. We’re also pleased with our findings that NGY-B works synergistically with anti-CTLA4 checkpoint inhibitors, suggesting a potential future combination therapy for patients. We look forward to continuing to evaluate NGY-B as we move closer to the clinic.”

Poster Presentation Details:

Title: Dual MCT1/4 inhibition promotes anti-tumor immunity in triple-negative breast cancer

Presenters: Gregory James Goreczny, Jaime Escobedo, Vincent Sandanayaka

Session: Session PO.ET06.04 - Novel Targets and Pathways

Presentation Number: 1335

Date and Time: Saturday, April 10, 2021, 8:30 a.m. - 11:59 p.m. ET

Title: A novel treatment approach for melanoma by dually targeting MCT1 and MCT4 lactate transporters

Presenters: Sambad Sharma, Gregory Goreczny, Satish Kumar Noonepalle, Erica Palmer, Maria Garcia-Hernandez, Daliya Banerjee, Jaime Escobedo, Alejandro Villagra, Vincent Sandanayaka

Session: Session PO.ET06.03 - Novel Antitumor Agents

Presentation Number: 1268

Date and Time: Saturday, April 10, 2021, 8:30 a.m. - 11:59 p.m. ET

For more information, please access the abstracts online here.

ABOUT NIROGY

Nirogy Therapeutics is a biotechnology company based in Boston, MA developing novel small molecules to target cellular transporters. The company is currently advancing a class of small molecules intended to disrupt metabolic and immune mechanisms operative in the tumor microenvironment. Follow-on platform programs are targeting additional disease pathways in oncology as well as autoimmune diseases.

For more information, please visit nirogytx.com.

