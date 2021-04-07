Amplitude Deepens Leadership Team with Addition of First-Ever Chief People Officer and General Counsel

Tech Veterans Julie Currie and Elizabeth Fisher Join, as Amplitude Continues On Path of Record Growth

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplitude , the operating system for digital business, today announced the appointment of two accomplished leaders to crucial growth and culture roles. Julie Currie, former vice president of human resources at Western Digital (Nasdaq: WDC), joins as Amplitude’s first Chief People Officer, and Elizabeth Fisher, former vice president, deputy general counsel at Postmates joins as the company’s first General Counsel. These appointments represent milestone investments in the company’s people, culture and growth strategies, as Amplitude continues to build on momentum following a year of record growth in 2020 .



Currie is an accomplished HR executive recognized across the industry as a visionary leader in progressive workforce strategies and the future of work. She brings broad global experience leading and scaling people, culture and diversity and inclusion strategies for high growth companies, including through international expansions, mergers, acquisitions and integrations, and an initial public offering (IPO). Prior to Western Digital, she held roles as senior vice president of human resources at Inphi and Sony Interactive Entertainment of America.

“Throughout my career I’ve had the opportunity to work with transformative technology companies to foster strong cultures and remarkable employee experiences. I’m excited to bring my passion for people to shape the workplace and talent strategy at Amplitude,” said Currie. “This past year has reinforced the importance of having a company culture rooted in strong values, diversity and resilience. I believe in the amazing culture that Spenser and his leadership team have instilled, and look forward to scaling that alongside the business as Amplitude continues to grow.”

Fisher brings to Amplitude extensive legal expertise spanning the legal landscape from business litigation to in-house counsel. At Postmates, she supported the company’s rapid expansion by scaling the legal team, providing strategic advice to executive leadership, and negotiating partnerships and deals. Her role also included managing late-stage merger and acquisition and exit efforts, including IPO preparation and the company’s $2.65 billion acquisition by Uber.

“I’ve been an Amplitude customer for several years at Postmates and have long been impressed with the technology and the team,” said Fisher. “It’s an exciting time to be joining the company, fueled by stellar momentum from 2020. Amplitude is at the forefront of innovation for digital businesses, and I can’t wait to join and help support the company’s ongoing growth.”

“I’m thrilled to welcome Julie and Liz to Amplitude at a time of enormous growth and opportunity for the business,” said Spenser Skates, Amplitude CEO. “The world has moved to digital-first and we play a central role in helping every company evolve their digital business. At this critical point in our journey, we need the right leadership team in place to foster what makes this company special -- our people and our culture -- and continue to drive the business forward as we lead and shape the market.”

Currie’s and Fisher’s appointments follow record growth for Amplitude in 2020 and bolster a leadership team that recently expanded with the appointment of Jennifer Johnson as chief marketing and strategy officer.

Amplitude has received industry recognition for its culture and people strategies, most recently being named one of the 2021 Best Places to Work in the Bay Area by the Silicon Valley Business Journal. The company was also named to Insider’s list of tech startups to bet your career on in 2021 .

About Amplitude

Amplitude, the operating system for digital business, is ranked #22 on G2’s list of Best Software Products. Headquartered in San Francisco with offices in New York, London, Paris, Amsterdam, and Singapore, Amplitude helps organizations deeply understand their digital customer behavior, predict the actions that correlate to business outcomes, and quickly adapt the customer experience to maximize revenue. More than 40,000 digital applications at companies like Ford, CapitalOne, NBC, Hubspot, and PayPal use Amplitude to answer strategic questions about how digital customers use their digital products, and where to place their digital bets to maximize revenue.

