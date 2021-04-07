MinIO Enables IT to Manage Kubernetes-native Object Storage with Addition of Console, Operator and SUBNET Health

Updates bridge cloud-native world with enterprise management capabilities, accelerating IT modernization

The addition of these features extends MinIO’s enterprise reach to include key IT functions while providing additional interaction points for MinIO’s vast developer audience.

MinIO Kubernetes Operator

The Operator extends MinIO’s Kubernetes leadership by encapsulating all critical DevOps tasks into software that can be easily consumed by enterprise IT. Through the Operator, IT administrators can deploy and manage large object storage infrastructure independent of the underlying infrastructure - public, private and edge. The Operator encapsulates the capabilities required for tenant creation, tenant expansion and tenant management. Because of the success of the MinIO Operator, we have made it available on all major Kubernetes distributions including Red Hat OpenShift, VMware vSphere 7.0U1, SUSE Rancher, HPE Ezmeral and stock upstream.

In addition, MinIO is also making the Operator available on all major public cloud providers. These include Amazon's EKS (Elastic Kubernetes Engine), Azure's AKS (Azure Kubernetes Service), Google's GKE (Google Kubernetes Engine) and Anthos.

MinIO Console

Building on top of the MinIO Operator Custom Resource Definition APIs, the MinIO Console provides an intuitive graphical interface to manage and monitor the clusters. Designed for the needs of IT administrators and auditors, it presents a simple, welcoming interface to even the most advanced features of the MinIO storage suite. With the Console, IT can provide public cloud-like, self-service interfaces to their application teams. Built to support at-scale deployments with minimal overhead, the Console enables administrators and users to provision multi-tenant object storage as a service, visually inspect the health of the system, perform key audit tasks and integrate with other components with just a handful of clicks.

SUBNET Health

Given MinIO’s leadership in the hybrid cloud, it must operate on a wide range of hardware, from the public cloud to the edge. SUBNET Health automates root cause analysis by performing multipoint inspection across drives, network, CPU, memory, operating systems, containers and MinIO software components. By turning supportability into a software service, MinIO is able to deliver tight SLAs across a large number of customers. SUBNET Health is designed to operate in both online and air gapped environments.



“Collectively, these features allow customers to rapidly adopt even the most advanced MinIO capabilities while providing a roadmap for increased automation as they scale their deployments and workloads,” said MinIO CEO and Co-Founder AB Periasamy. “SUBNET Health is a critical component of MinIO’s hybrid cloud strategy and provides customers with the confidence to run on any hardware, in any environment and on any cloud.”

These features are all licensed under GNU AGPL v3 and reflect MinIO’s commitment to open source software. MinIO, as the copyright holder, can provide exceptions to the obligations associated with the AGPL v3 through a commercial license. Commercial license holders also gain access to the MinIO Subscription Network (SUBNET). SUBNET includes 24/7/365 direct-to-engineer support, access to the Panic Button, SUBNET Health, architecture, performance and security reviews and other benefits. Priced on usable capacity, MinIO SUBNET replicates the public cloud experience in terms of transparency, elasticity and simplicity.

“MinIO’s end-to-end object storage infrastructure automation distinguishes them from other vendors in the space,” noted Robert Roizen, co-Founder and CTO of Feedonomics. “At Feedonomics, our Kubernetes journey is well underway, and these new capabilities allow us to both accelerate that journey but also to broaden the teams that can participate in it. We operate in multiple environments, and SUBNET Health allows us to quickly identify problems, optimize performance and verify that our data is secure.”

