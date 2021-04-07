NKGen Biotech Announces Appointment of Philip Moody as Chief Financial Officer

/EIN News/ -- SANTA ANA, Calif., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NKGen Biotech, a biotechnology company harnessing the power of the body's immune system through the development of Natural Killer (NK) cell therapies, today announced that it has appointed Philip Moody as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. Moody is a highly accomplished CFO who brings critical financial leadership experience to NKGen Biotech.



“I am thrilled to welcome Philip to our leadership team,” said Stephen Chen, Chief Operating Officer. “His extensive experience in financial operations, corporate strategy and capital markets access will make an immediate positive impact during this growth phase in our company and position NKGen Biotech well for the future.”

Mr. Moody has 25 years of broad healthcare and biotech industry leadership experience. He was CFO and Executive Vice President of PaxVax, a private equity-backed specialty vaccine company. Prior to PaxVax, Mr. Moody was CFO, North America for BTG PLC, a publicly traded medical device and specialty pharmaceutical company that was acquired by Boston Scientific. Additionally, he served as CFO and Vice President of Finance and Operations for publicly traded Peplin, Inc., an oncology therapeutics company. Mr. Moody began his biotech career at Chiron Corporation where he progressed through roles of increasing responsibility to the role of CFO and Senior Vice President of Finance and Operations, Biopharmaceuticals.

"NKGen Biotech has a leading NK cell therapy platform and pipeline, along with an impressive manufacturing facility," said Mr. Moody. " I believe the potential for growth and value creation is tremendous. It is a great time to be joining the NKGen Biotech team to further align financial strategy with its corporate goals and position the Company for further financings."

Mr. Moody completed a BS in Mechanical Engineering from the University of California, Berkley and studied finance at its Haas Graduate School of Business.

About NKGen Biotech

NKGen Biotech is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to restoring and enhancing overall immune integrity. Our proprietary natural killer cell expansion and activation technology achieves infinite fold natural killer cell expansion with greatly enhanced cytotoxicity across both autologous and allogenic products which are all derived from peripheral blood. Our first in class autologous product, SNK01, is currently in a Phase I clinical trial in advanced refractory solid tumors and in a Phase I/IIa combination trial with pembrolizumab in Stage IV non-small cell lung cancer. We have also added another cohort of SNK01 in combination with pembrolizumab or avelumab in refractive PD-L1 positive or PD-L1 negative solid tumors and are planning to initiate a Phase 1 combination trial of SNK01 and AFM24 in EGFR positive solid tumors. The company and its commercially licensed cGMP facility are headquartered in Santa Ana, California, USA. http://www.nkgenbiotech.com/

Contact:

Denise Chua, MBA, CLS, MT (ASCP)

Vice President, Marketing

949-396-6830

dchua@nkgenbiotech.com