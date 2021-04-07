Scarbrough Implements 3Gtms for Domestic Trucking and Freight Forwarding

3Gtms and CargoWise Commercial Integration Simplifies Domestic and International Freight Operations, Boosting Efficiency, and Driving More Business

/EIN News/ -- SHELTON, Conn., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Scarbrough Group (Scarbrough) has implemented the commercial integration between 3Gtms , 3G’s modern-day transportation management system (TMS), and CargoWise , a leading global logistics execution platform. The integration utilizes CargoWise for international freight forwarding operations and 3Gtms for domestic trucking, saving considerable time between international and domestic legs by passing job information directly between systems.



"The number one reason we chose this solution was speed,” said Adam Hill, president and chief operating officer, Scarbrough. “Ultimately, our staff can only do a limited number of files in a given month, and by using both CargoWise and 3Gtms to create additional efficiencies, it means that our people can spend more time talking to customers, dealing with problems, and helping them brainstorm new ideas and solutions.”

The solution uses the integration between CargoWise and 3Gtms to create a connection between freight forwarding and domestic transportation that’s unique in the industry. The integration optimizes data exchange and provides a streamlined process for connecting CargoWise’s international freight forwarding core module to 3G’s advanced transportation management functionality.

“There's still this idea of a paper handoff between our international and our domestic teams as cargo moves out for final delivery,” Hill added. “But with 3G, that entire piece went away. So, we saw a reduction in email traffic and in manual re-keying of data, and an increase in data accuracy and tracking, so there's a ton of efficiency that is built from it.”

The solution also empowers work between Scarbrough’s sister companies, specifically Scarbrough International and Scarbrough Transportation. Now, Scarbrough International can use 3Gtms to dispatch jobs to Scarbrough Transportation, simplifying domestic freight operations and driving more business. In addition, 3Gtms provides Scarbrough with opportunities to look at more client-specific pool points and allows Scarbrough to go after a few different types of clients and how they want to track their full truckloads or their LTL.



“CargoWise and 3G come together to maximize the benefits of CargoWise without having a separate data source for Scarbrough,” said JP Wiggins, co-founder and vice president of logistics, 3G. “The result was the ability for Scarbrough to simplify processes, minimize data re-entry, and give their customers a better level of service.”

About The Scarbrough Group

Founded in 1984, The Scarbrough Group has grown its global logistics operation one client and one employee at a time. Whether international freight forwarding, customs brokerage, domestic trucking, or warehousing, The Scarbrough Group manages supply chains differently. Scarbrough remains a people-first organization with dedication to traditional values and support for our community. Expect More™ from a logistics provider. For more information, visit www.thescarbroughgroup.com .

About CargoWise

CargoWise is a single source, deeply integrated, and truly global platform designed to meet the diverse needs of the logistics industry.

A highly flexible and feature-rich system, CargoWise delivers powerful productivity, extensive functionality, comprehensive integration and deep international compliance capabilities.

CargoWise is a cloud-based software platform that enables customers to execute highly complex logistics transactions and manage their operations on one database across multiple users, functions, offices, and countries. Translated into 30 languages and operating across currencies, CargoWise offers truly global capabilities for a global industry.

CargoWise grows with your company, streamlining your processes, integrating your business with your customers and partners, and increasing your efficiency, visibility, and profitability at any size.

For more information, visit www.cargowise.com .

About 3G

3G is a leading provider of cloud-based end-to-end transportation management software (TMS) for omnichannel shippers, e-commerce companies, 3PLs, and freight brokers. Our solutions include 3Gtms, our multi-modal transportation planning, optimization, execution, and settlement system; and Pacejet, our advanced multi-carrier shipping software. For more information, visit 3Gtms.com .

