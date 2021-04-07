Oyster Consulting Hires Jeff Gearhart, Expands Trading and Markets Team

Gearhart to focus on growing Trading and Markets services

/EIN News/ -- RICHMOND, Va., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oyster Consulting , a financial services consulting firm, announced today that Jeff Gearhart has joined the Strategic Planning and Execution team to focus on growing the firm’s Trading and Markets services.



With over 30 years in the financial services industry, Jeff Gearhart’s leadership experience in Capital Markets and broker-dealer businesses bolsters Oyster’s knowledge base and expertise. Having held senior positions, including business line COO, CFO, business development and product management roles, Jeff knows the issues and challenges facing Oyster’s clients and can partner with them through the decision making and execution process.

Prior to joining Oyster, Jeff served as Managing Director for BNY Mellon in the capital markets and securities finance businesses. In addition to serving as the Head of the Broker-Dealer for BNY Mellon Capital Markets, LLC, he led numerous initiatives to improve trading, sales processes, operations processes and operating margins, expand products and services, and mitigate risk.



“Having Jeff on the team solidifies Oyster’s expansion into the Institutional and Capital Markets client segment. His experience also strengthens Oyster’s Clearing Advisory, Strategic Planning and Conversion services. We are very proud and excited to have him on board,” said Pete Bowman, Managing Director of Oyster’s Strategic Planning and Execution team.

“I am excited to join the team of professionals at Oyster Consulting,” said Gearhart. “I look forward to leveraging our combined experience and knowledge to partner with our clients and help them grow their business.”

ABOUT OYSTER CONSULTING

Oyster Consulting provides consulting, outsourcing and software solutions to the financial services industry. Our experienced industry practitioners add more value than career consultants and help us approach each client with unbiased information and practical solutions to meet their challenges.

