CentralReach Named a Top Software Company to Watch in the U.S.

/EIN News/ -- Fort Lauderdale, FL, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CentralReach has been named one of the top software and technology companies to watch this year by The Startup Weekly in its “2021 Software Companies to Watch” list. Inclusion on the prestigious list is based on a company’s strong growth and excellence in 2020.

The healthcare technology company, headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, is the leading provider of electronic medical record (EMR), practice management, and clinical solutions that enable Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) and related behavioral health practices to deliver quality autism care for superior outcomes.

“It truly is an honor to be recognized on this list by The Startup Weekly as one of the top software and technology companies in the U.S. to watch this year,” said CentralReach CEO Chris Sullens. “The unique complexities of the autism care and ABA markets require purpose-built solutions that no generic EMR and practice management solution can handle. And, that’s why our mission is built around providing our customers with the industry’s most innovative suite of end-to-end solutions that enables ABA therapy providers and related behavioral health practices to deliver quality autism care for superior outcomes. Congrats to the entire CentralReach team on this amazing accomplishment!”

This year’s awards attracted a record number of applications across company stages in the United States. The winners were selected by a panel of judges comprised of top executives, founders, investors, and industry experts. The companies were evaluated based on growth, strength of the technology product or service, impact on the industry, and commitment to customer success.

The Startup Weekly award comes on the heels of several other prestigious honors for CentralReach. The healthcare technology company was named one of the fastest-growing private companies in Florida for 2021 by Inc. magazine and one of the best places to work in South Florida in 2021 by the South Florida Business Journal.

More information about CentralReach can be found at www.centralreach.com.

About CentralReach

CentralReach is a leading provider of EMR, practice management and clinical solutions that enable applied behavior analysis (ABA) and related behavioral health practices to deliver quality autism care for superior outcomes. The company is revolutionizing the ABA space with cutting-edge solutions including precision teaching, clinical data collection, scheduling, billing, learning management, fully digital evidence-based programming and more.

Trusted by more than 100,000 clinicians and educators, CentralReach is committed to ongoing product improvement, market-leading industry expertise, world-class client satisfaction, and support of the ABA community to propel industry practitioners into a new era of excellence. For more information, please visit CentralReach.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

About The Startup Weekly

The Startup Weekly is a leading independent source of news, insights, interviews, and awards for business builders across all sectors of the economy. The company’s media contributors include founder, business executives, investors, and other thought leaders. The Startup Weekly is committed to establishing a community for those pursuing entrepreneurial excellence.

For more information, visit: http://www.thestartupweekly.com

Lernard Freeman CentralReach pr@centralreach.com