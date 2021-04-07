E-commerce Aggregator TCM Fortifies Growing House of Brands with Three New Online Store Acquisitions

TCM SuperBrain™ AI technology drives optimization and growth in niche superstars

/EIN News/ -- HERZLIYA PITUACH, Israel, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tech-first e-commerce aggregator Technology Commerce Management ( TCM ) today announced that it added three new niche online stores to its rapidly expanding house of brands. The new stores bring the total number of outlets in TCM’s portfolio to 26 with plans to increase the stores’ revenue by an estimated 30 percent using its artificial intelligence (AI)-driven optimization.



“We are very optimistic about the prospects of these acquisitions,” said Gabi Bar, TCM co-founder. “They are already performing very well, with combined annual revenues approaching $6 million. But, with TCM’s AI and machine learning (ML) provided by our SuperBrain Technology™, we expect sales and revenue for each store to grow dramatically in 2021 and beyond.”

TCM will leverage its proprietary AI and ML technologies in combination with the company’s comprehensive ecosystem to grow sales and profitability for these new TCM brands. The three acquisitions will be optimized for accelerated growth using the following strategies:

Adding product variation and improving inventory management

Increasing sales with AI-driven PPC tools

Penetrating eBay, Walmart, Rakuten, and other US-based off-Amazon marketplaces

Identifying and introducing new products through the company’s AI/ML product discovery system

Expanding sales strategy to include global Amazon markets

Improving websites and establishing or expanding social networks marketing

Using its comprehensive ecosystem, TCM has a history of identifying undervalued online stores, acquiring them at aggressive prices, and then optimizing their sales and marketing strategies to maximize revenues and profits.

About TCM

Technology Commerce Management (TCM) delivers the e-commerce aggregator industry’s first predictive, AI-driven e-commerce performance optimization. Using a combination of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), TCM identifies, qualifies, acquires and optimizes e-commerce businesses with the highest empirical probability of maximizing wealth creation and ROI for all stakeholders. Founded in 2016 and based in Israel, TCM now operates e-commerce businesses on Amazon, Shopify, eBay, Walmart, Wayfair, WooCommerce and more. Learn more about TCM at www.tcmdigital.com and follow TCM on LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter and YouTube .

