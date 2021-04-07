The Jordre Well, LLC CEO to Participate in CBD Expo MIDWEST 2021

/EIN News/ -- Columbus, Ohio & Staten Island, New York, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Jordre Well, LLC (“The Jordre Well”, the "Company"), a hemp and cannabidiol (“CBD”) beverage company that is 49% owned by Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: JVA), a leading integrated wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the United States, is pleased to announce that it will participate in the upcoming CBD Expo Midwest 2021, to be held on April 9, 2021 and April 10, 2021 at the Indianapolis Marriott East in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Jordre Well’s Founder and CEO, Ian James, will present in the panel titled “Cannabinoids in Food and Beverage: Market Trends, Innovation, and What the Future Holds,” from 10:15 am – 11:00 AM on Friday, April 9th in Panel Room B.

Powered by Mace Media Group, CBD Expo Midwest 2021 is the largest regional CBD event platform to broadcast products to the community and share CBD knowledge with the industry. Open to the public, everyone is invited, from entrepreneurs and professionals to curious consumers, this event is expected to feature more than 100 verified storefront buyers.

"The Jordre Well and its partners at Coffee Holding Company will share our pilot run of CBD-infused Café Caribe and Harmony Bay coffee products with potential B2B buyers and CBD Expo Midwest 2021 participants," commented Ian James, CEO of The Jordre Well, LLC. "The Expo comes as consumers seek greater self-care products, and we look forward to meeting their expectations and demand for excellent tasting plant-based wellness beverages."

About Coffee Holding Co., Inc.

Founded in 1971, Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: JVA) is a leading integrated wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the United States and one of the few coffee companies that offers a broad array of coffee products across the entire spectrum of consumer tastes, preferences and price points. Coffee Holding has been a family-operated business for three generations and has remained profitable through varying cycles in the coffee industry and the economy. The Company’s private label and branded coffee products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and abroad to supermarkets, wholesalers, and individually owned and multi-unit retail customers.

About The Jordre Well, LLC

Based in Columbus, Ohio, The Jordre Well is a functional brand incubator focused on the creation of innovative, sustainably-sourced, CBD-infused beverages for health and wellness conscious consumers. The Jordre Well’s soon-to-be-released brands include its namesake seltzer brand, The Jordre Well, its curated coffee collection, Stephen James, and more. To learn more, visit https://thejordrewell.com/.

Forward-looking statements

Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those related to the testing and availability of CBD-infused coffee products. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements upon information available to management as of the date of this release and management’s expectations and projections about certain future events. It is possible that the assumptions made by management for purposes of such statements may not materialize. Such statements may involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those relating to product demand, pricing, market acceptance, hedging activities, the effect of economic conditions, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, intellectual property rights, the outcome of competitive products, risks in product development, the results of financing efforts, the ability to complete transactions and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement for events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made.

