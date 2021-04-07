uBreakiFix Grows Franchise Footprint In Castle Rock Area

Electronics Repair Business Keeps Castle Rock Community Connected

/EIN News/ -- CASTLE ROCK, Colo., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronics repair shop uBreakiFix is now open in Castle Rock at 312 Metzler Drive Unit C. The store offers repairs on smartphones, tablets, computers, and more to help the community stay connected.



uBreakiFix Castle Rock is owned by Matt Troyer and Eric Atchley. Troyer is currently an Asurion contractor and recently began partnering with uBreakiFix.

“As a resident of Douglas County, I saw the need for a reliable and convenient electronics repair service here,” said Troyer. “uBreakiFix is dedicated to providing high quality service at affordable prices and quick turnaround times. Our team is eager to help impact this community by making device repair as quick and easy as possible.”

uBreakiFix offers repair service on anything with a power button, from smartphones, tablets, and computers to drones, hoverboards, and game consoles. To date, uBreakiFix has completed more than 10.8 million repairs at its more than 600 locations across North America. While common fixes include shattered screens, software issues, and camera issues, the brand offers support for most technical problems on any electronic device, regardless of make or model.

“Technology services can be frustrating and highly inconvenient for customers, so we’re aiming to make a difference in the device repair industry through uBreakiFix,” said Troyer. “I look forward to offering top-notch service to customers in this community and hope to become their go-to when electronics break.”

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial entrepreneurs Justin Wetherill and David Reiff to fill a gap in the market for affordable, high-quality phone repair. The duo soon partnered with Eddie Trujillo to transition their Internet-based repair brand to a brick-and-mortar model. uBreakiFix began franchising in 2013 and currently operates more than 600 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

“At uBreakiFix, our story has been shaped by an unwavering commitment to continually improving the repair experience for customers,” Wetherill said. “We founded this company to fill a need for high-quality, convenient repair with great service at a fair price. We always say we’re a customer service company first, and a tech company second. As we begin serving Castle Rock and the surrounding communities, we look forward to sharing the care and credibility that define the uBreakiFix experience.”

For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com/locations/castlerock. uBreakiFix Castle Rock is located at:

uBreakiFix

312 Metzler Dr Unit C, Castle Rock, CO 80104

(720) 643-5942

About uBreakiFix

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as the exclusive walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2019, uBreakiFix joined the Asurion family and now operates as a subsidiary of the tech care company while still maintaining the uBreakiFix leadership team and franchise model. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

