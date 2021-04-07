Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Midwestern Medical Center Signs New Contract for Streamline Health® eValuator™

Automated Coding Analysis for Inpatient and Outpatient Care

ATLANTA, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM), provider of the eValuator™ Revenue Integrity Program to help healthcare providers proactively address revenue leakage and compliance exposure, today announced it has signed a contract with a 287-bed, Meditech EMR-based health system in Northern Ohio. As an opportunity created by Streamline’s network of channel partners, this regional provider will use eValuator’s cloud-based automated pre- and post-bill coding analysis technology to help improve revenue integrity for their inpatient and outpatient services.

Streamline Health is leading an industry movement to enable every hospital in the country to use pre-bill technology to improve financial performance. With eValuator, providers are identifying and addressing coding issues before they contribute to revenue leakage, denied claims and non-compliance exposure. The company combines this new technology with expert auditing services to deliver a complete Revenue Integrity Program to its clients. The eValuator program helps users optimize coding and documentation accuracy for every patient encounter prior to billing, substantially improving current financial performance while also assisting in the transition to new payment models.

“It’s very encouraging to partner with yet another Midwestern organization and to add to our roster of Meditech-based customers,” stated Tee Green, President and Chief Executive Officer, Streamline Health. “Providers of all sizes are equally committed to ensuring revenue integrity and improving their financial performance, and we’re honored to help them achieve both goals.”

About Streamline Health

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM) is a leader in pre-bill revenue integrity solutions for healthcare providers. Our eValuator™ Revenue Integrity Program includes integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics that drive compliant revenue and improved financial performance across the enterprise. We share a common calling and commitment to advance the quality of life and the quality of healthcare - for society, our clients, the communities they serve, and the individual patient. For more information, please visit our website at www.streamlinehealth.net.

To Learn More
Randy Salisbury
Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing
Streamline Health
404.229.4242
randy.salisbury@streamlinehealth.net 


