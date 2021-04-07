Design Bundles Hosts Craft Bomb to Combat Loneliness and Support Oxford Charities
Design Bundles; a digital design marketplace, have hosted a craft bomb spanning the city of Oxford, entailing handmade props to promote loneliness charities.OXFORD, OXFORDSHIRE, ENGLAND, April 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 5% of people in Great Britain (2.6 million adults) reported feeling lonely “often” or “always” in Spring 2020. Loneliness continues to soar to alarming heights throughout stay-at-home orders – as an increasingly prominent issue, Design Bundles have endeavoured to be part of the movement to combat this.
This month, up until April the 12th, 2020, Design Bundles are running a craft bomb. Craft bombing entails sporadic decorating of public spaces, usually to help support a cause. In this instance, Design Bundles are working with three Oxford based charities who offer support and resources to all Oxford locals suffering with loneliness.
Three locations across Oxford have been decorated with handmade, knitted animals and bunting, with attached tags featuring the charities. The three locations are University Park, Abbey Meadows (Abingdon,) and Florence Park. The handmade features perch along trees, benches, and landmarks across the locations – in order to catch eyes of passers-by, spread some smiles, and allow people to check out the tags with loneliness resource information. Tags include the hashtag #DBsharethelove – so people can share their discoveries.
Crafting has been proven to help reduce anxiety, improve mood, and increase happiness – all of which are useful tools to help battle feelings of loneliness and depression. (Healthline, 2021.) As advocates of crafting for happiness, combined with offering an abundance of crafting resources from designers all over the world, Design Bundles have pledged to support charities and combat loneliness through craft.
Design Bundles is a digital design marketplace – specialising in offering files and resources for crafters, businesses, and creatives. Their marketplace is contributed to by designers based across the globe, and the website operates across numerous countries. They have recently launched a blog packed full of information and tutorials, to help people craft and to use crafting as a therapeutic tool.
The three charities Design Bundles has teamed with for this event are Camerados, the Archway Foundation, and Tandem Befriending. They are all local to Oxford and allow anyone within the region to come to them for help, advice, and friend where needed. Charities such as these have helped a huge amount of people throughout the pandemic, and business support and promotion absolutely helps them to thrive and help even more people in need.
Design Bundles will continue to support charities and spread awareness of crafting for the soul, to spread happiness, and to combat loneliness.
