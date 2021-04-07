Naveego Recently Acquired by Aunalytics Honored as a 2021 Michigan Celebrates Awardee!

/EIN News/ -- Aunalytics Empowers Customers to Harness Their Data with Advanced

Analytics and Valuable Business Insights to Enhance Customer Satisfaction, Deliver New Services and Accelerate Competitive Advantage

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Naveego, recently acquired by Aunalytics , is being celebrated as one of the 2021 awardees for the Michigan 50 Companies to Watch award, presented by Michigan Celebrates Small Business. Aunalytics will be honored at an awards ceremony during the 17th annual Michigan Celebrates Small Business gala event, July 20.



Aunalytics provides Insights-as-a-Service to answer enterprise and midsized companies’ most important IT and business questions. The Aunalytics® cloud-native data platform is built for universal data access, advanced analytics and AI while unifying disparate data silos into a single golden record of accurate, actionable business information.

“Being recognized as a Top 50 Company to Watch is an honor and underscores our commitment to deliver best of breed data analytics solutions and hosting services here in Michigan and beyond,” said Tracy Graham, CEO, Aunalytics. “I want to thank our team members for their dedication and drive to give each and every customer the assurance of quality data they can trust along with actionable analytics to make the most accurate decisions for their businesses while increasing customer satisfaction and competitive advantage.”

The Michigan 50 Companies to Watch are known for making a substantial economic impact and have proven that with this year's nominations totaling 559. This year has challenged businesses due to COVID-19, but many have proven to be valiant and continue to impact Michigan’s economy despite the obstacles they have faced. Out of the applicants for this year's gala each demonstrated innovation and growth, helping their small business create change in communities around Michigan.

“Small businesses create significant economic impact in communities all across Michigan,” said Josh Hundt, Chief Business Development Officer and Executive Vice President at the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. “We are excited to acknowledge and celebrate more than 80 small businesses this year who have been selected by their peers, communities and small business support organizations and demonstrate the resiliency and impact of Michigan small businesses.”

Companies nominated for the Michigan 50 Companies to Watch award must be second-stage companies, defined as having six to 99 full-time-equivalent employees and generating $750,000 to $50 million in annual revenue or working capital from investors or grants. Additionally, the companies must be privately held and headquartered in Michigan.

Each nominee is evaluated based off of intent and capacity to grow such as:

Employee or sales growth

Exceptional entrepreneurial leadership

Sustainable competitive advantage

Other notable factors that showcase the company's success

Michigan Celebrates Small Business hopes to celebrate small business success in-person at the Breslin Center in East Lansing on July 20. At this time MCSB is planning for a hybrid approach to the celebration, offering a virtual and in-person experience. If an in-person gala is permitted, MCSB will comply with CDC, state and Michigan State University guidelines.

About Michigan Celebrates Small Businesses

Michigan Celebrates Small Businesses is a non-profit (501c3) organization that is composed of statewide founding organizations that provide small businesses with resources to help their company grow. MCSB has Since 2005, their awards gala has celebrated and honored the impact small businesses have on our communities and state. MCSB makes small businesses their priority and will continue to support, connect, and celebrate small businesses in Michigan.

Michigan Celebrates Small Business is a partnership of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, Edward Lowe Foundation, Small Business Association of Michigan, U.S. Small Business Administration, Michigan Business Network and the Michigan Small Business Development Center.

Kinexus Group is the Managing Partner of 2021 Michigan Celebrates Small Business gala.

Information about Michigan Celebrates Small Business can be found at www.MichiganCelebrates.org

About Aunalytics

Aunalytics is the data platform company delivering answers for your business. Aunalytics provides Insights-as-a-Service to answer enterprise and midsized companies’ most important IT and business questions. The Aunalytics® cloud-native data platform is built for universal data access, advanced analytics and AI while unifying disparate data silos into a single golden record of accurate, actionable business information. Its Daybreak™ industry intelligent data mart combined with the power of the Aunalytics data platform provides industry-specific data models with built-in queries and AI to ensure access to timely, accurate data and answers to critical business and IT questions. Through its side-by-side digital transformation model, Aunalytics provides on-demand scalable access to technology, data science, and AI experts to seamlessly transform customers businesses. To learn more contact us at +1 855-799-DATA or visit Aunalytics at https://www.aunalytics.com or on Twitter and LinkedIn.

