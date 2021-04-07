Ahana Welcomes Satish Ramakrishnan as VP, Engineering to Senior Management Team

Ramakrishnan brings deep SaaS and data management expertise to Presto managed service to lead engineering and technical operations

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ahana , the self-service analytics company for Presto, announced today the appointment of Satish Ramakrishnan as VP, Engineering, reporting to Steven Mih, Cofounder and CEO. He will head up engineering and technical operations with a focus on advancing Ahana’s vision of simplifying ad hoc analytics for organizations of all shapes and sizes.



“Satish’s appointment is an important and high-impact addition to the senior team as we expand the capabilities of the industry’s first Presto managed service,” said Mih. “As vice president of engineering, Satish will be integral to helping build out Ahana Cloud for Presto to bring the power of the most powerful open source distributed SQL query engine to any organization. He brings extensive management, technical and organizational leadership to Ahana and has an excellent track record of building high-performing teams and data management services that deliver incredible value.”

“I look forward to helping deliver on Ahana's vision of bringing the power of Presto to data platform teams of all sizes,” said Ramakrishnan. “From my first meetings with the Ahana team, I knew this was an incredible opportunity to be involved in one of the most popular analytics engines today. I am excited to continue building the managed service platform that delivers on and exceeds customers’ expectations.”

Satish brings over 22 years of executive experience to Ahana with deep expertise in developing data-focused SaaS services on public cloud providers, including AWS and Google Cloud Platform. Prior to Ahana, Satish was the EVP Engineering at Reltio running engineering and technical operations, where he managed the continued innovation and stabilization of their market leading Master Data Management platform while ensuring revenue growth and operating margin improvement. He has held VP positions at startups like RiseSmart, PointCast, CoreObjects, etc. as well as at large enterprises like BEA and Comcast. At Comcast, he founded the Silicon Valley Innovation Lab where he took an idea from a piece of paper all the way through launch, which became part of the Comcast “Triple Play” offering. Satish holds a B.E. in Computer Science from Mysore University.

About Ahana

Ahana, the self-service analytics company for Presto, is the only company with a cloud-native managed service for Presto for Amazon Web Services that simplifies the deployment, management and integration of Presto and enables cloud and data platform teams to provide self-service, SQL analytics for their organization’s analysts and scientists. As the Presto market continues to grow exponentially, Ahana's mission is to simplify interactive analytics as well as foster growth and evangelize the PrestoDB community. Ahana is a premier member of Linux Foundation’s Presto Foundation and actively contributes to the open source PrestoDB project. Founded in 2020, Ahana is headquartered in San Mateo, CA and operates as an all-remote company. Investors include GV, Lux Capital, and Leslie Ventures. Follow Ahana on LinkedIn, Twitter and PrestoDB Slack.

