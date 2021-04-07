T-knife Therapeutics Announces the Appointment of Donald Wuchterl as Senior Vice President and Chief Manufacturing Officer

/EIN News/ -- San Francisco, CA / Berlin, Germany – April 7, 2021 — T-knife Therapeutics, Inc., a next-generation T-cell receptor company developing innovative therapeutics for the benefit of solid tumor patients and their families, today announced the appointment of Donald Wuchterl as Senior Vice President and Chief Manufacturing Officer. In this newly appointed role, Mr. Wuchterl will oversee process and analytical development, quality assurance and quality control, and viral vector and cell therapy manufacturing activities.

“I am very pleased to welcome Don to the T-knife team,” stated Thomas M. Soloway, Chief Executive Officer of T-knife. “Don’s proven track-record of building and leading highly functioning cell therapy, biologics and gene therapy manufacturing organizations will be a significant asset to our platform and development programs. We look forward to the contributions Don will make as we advance our lead program targeting MAGE-A1 into the clinic later this year and continue to build a leading pipeline of innovative TCR-T product candidates.”

“I am honored to join the T-knife executive team at this important inflection point in the company’s development,” said Mr. Wuchterl. “T-knife has established itself as an emerging leader in the field of TCR-T cell therapy and is well positioned for meaningful near-term catalysts. I look forward to working with the T-knife team to deliver on the promise of its HuTCR platform to provide transformative benefits for solid tumor cancer patients.”

Mr. Wuchterl brings over 29 years of experience in the life sciences industries, with senior roles in operations and CMC. He has significant experience building and leading cGMP organizations and facilities. He joins T-knife from Audentes Therapeutics (an Astellas Company), a gene therapy company focused on developing and commercializing innovative products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare neuromuscular diseases, where he most recently served as Senior Vice President, Technical Operations & Quality. Prior to Audentes, Mr. Wuchterl served as Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Cytovance Biologics, a leading biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing company. Prior to Cytovance, Mr. Wuchterl held positions of increasing responsibility with Dendreon, Shire HGT, Amgen, Biogen Idec and Roche. Mr. Wuchterl has a B.S. in Business Administration from Colorado Technical University and an M.B.A. from Fitchburg State University.

About T-knife Therapeutics

T-knife is a next-generation T-cell receptor company developing a pipeline of innovative therapeutics for the benefit of solid tumor patients and their families. The company leverages its proprietary humanized T-cell receptor (HuTCR) transgenic mouse platform to produce fully-human TCRs, naturally selected in-vivo for high affinity and specificity. T-knife is developing a pipeline of first / best-in-class TCR therapeutics against targets with high unmet medical need, including cancer testis antigens, viral antigens and commonly shared neo antigens.

T-knife was founded by leading T-cell and immunology experts using technology developed at the Max Delbruck Center for Molecular Medicine together with Charité University Hospital in Berlin, and is backed by leading investors, including RA Capital, Versant Ventures, Andera Partners and Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund.

Contact T-knife Therapeutics, Inc.

Camille Landis, CBO/CFO

Tel.: +49 30 94892432

info@t-knife.com

