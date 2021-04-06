April 6, 2021 Arrest Made in a Robbery and Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offense: 1700 Block of 9th Street, Northwest (Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Robbery and Theft One (Stolen Auto) offense that occurred on Sunday, January 17, 2021, in the 1700 Block of 9th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 6:58 am, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects demanded the keys to the victim’s vehicle and threatened to brandish a firearm. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

On Tuesday, April 6, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 15-year old juvenile female, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery and Theft One (Stolen Auto).

This case remains under investigation.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.