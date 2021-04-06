Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrests made in a Robbery (Snatch) and Unarmed Carjacking (Attempt) Offenses that occurred in the Sixth District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District and the Carjacking Task Force announce arrests have been made in a Robbery (Snatch) and Unarmed Carjacking (Attempt) offenses that occurred in the Sixth District.

On Thursday, March 25, 2021, in the 200 block of Anacostia Road, Southeast, at approximately 1:29 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects approached the victim from behind and snatched the victim’s property. Both suspects fled the scene.

On Tuesday, April 6, 2021, two 13 year-old juvenile males, of Southeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Robbery (Snatch).

Additionally, one of the 13 year-old juvenile males, was charged with the Unarmed Carjacking offense listed below.

On Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in the 3300 block of Dubois Place, Southeast at approximately 3:55 pm, the suspects approached the victim who was seated in the vehicle at the listed location. The suspects pulled the victim out of the vehicle, assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property. The suspects fled the scene. During the assault the victim’s keys were taken. The suspects returned to the vehicle at approximately 8:27 pm took the vehicle and fled the scene. The victim’s vehicle has been recovered.

This case remains under investigation

Anyone who can identify these individuals, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

