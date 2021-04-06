FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE April 06, 2021

State Vaccination Teams Surpass One-Quarter Million Vaccines Administered to Missourians State Vaccinators Administer More Than 300,000 Vaccines in Seven Days

State of Missouri vaccination teams supporting mass and targeted vaccination events across the state have now administered more than one-quarter million vaccines to Missourians. This total is in addition to vaccines administered by high throughput health centers, local public health agencies, federally qualified health centers, pharmacies, and other community enrolled providers. Continuing reading the news release from the office of Governor Mike Parson here.

For more information, call 573-751-5432 or e-mail mike.o'connell@dps.mo.gov