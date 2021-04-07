PLUS BIOMEDICALS REINVENTS THE WORLD OF ORAL HYGIENE WITH CWASH Ⓡ
The young startup relies on innovation to make dental care an automatic actionBRESCIA, 32.5012, ITALY, April 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plus Biomedicals, a young startup from Brescia, who since 2018 designs and builds aids for people with motor disabilities, is preparing to revolutionize the world of oral hygiene with CwashⓇ.
Plus Biomedicals thanks to the intense work of its Research & Development team, in recent years has realized three types of portable sink for wheelchair and bedridden people, as well as two types of surgical masks produced directly in the production site in Brescia.
And now it is ready to present to the Italian and international market CwashⓇ , the world’s first fully automatic device for oral hygiene that does not require any water or toothpaste.
CwashⓇ’s project was born at the end of 2018 thanks to the collaboration between the co-founders of Plus Biomedicals, Simone Mora and Francesco Vavassori, and a team of experts in the field of dentistry. The aim was to create a device that would allow people with reduced mobility, disabled, elderly or bedridden to brush their teeth with complete autonomy and easily.
But soon they realized that CwashⓇ is much more: it is a product for everyone and that everyone should have and for this reason, CwashⓇ will be launched on the market in preview through a crowdfunding campaign on the American portal Indiegogo, in which it will be possible to buy the product with a discount of up to 40% compared to the price of when it will actually come on the market in September.
For the most curious, it is already possible to download the official application of CwashⓇ that allows you to view reports on the frequency of use, check the status of the bite and change the washing settings according to your preferences.
Of course, CwashⓇ can also be used without application support, thanks to standard washing settings.
But CwashⓇ is really much more: all the other features that make it an innovative product will be announced soon, just in conjunction with the launch of the campaign on Indiegogo that will be on April 21.
From today, however, you can visit the pre-launch page to get some small anticipations and pre-register at this link
https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/cwash-clean-your-teeth-in-30-seconds/coming_soon
