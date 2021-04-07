Bridge Rehab/Superstructure Replacement Project Scheduled on Route 441 (River Road) in Conoy Township, Lancaster County

​Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a bridge rehabilitation and superstructure replacement project is set to begin Monday, April 12 on Route 441 (River Road) in Conoy Township, Lancaster County. The bridge spans Conoy Creek between Stackstown Road (Route 4004) and S. 2nd Street.

This project consists of replacing the existing superstructure using precast deck panels, repairs to the abutments and top portions of piers, installing expansion joints, latex modified deck overlay, new approach slabs, guiderail, minor drainage improvements, updates to signing and pavement markings, and other miscellaneous construction.

Separate detours will be in place for trucks, cars, and bikes and pedestrians.

Trucks will use Route 230 and Route 743.

Cars will use Beattys Toll Gate Road (Route 4043) and Stackstown Road (Route 4004).

Bicycles and pedestrians will use S. 2nd Street and Race Street.

Kinsley Construction, Inc., of York, PA is the prime contractor on this $1,898,264 project. Work is expected to be completed by September 3, 2021.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018