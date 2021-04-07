Dallas Business Growth Lawyers Investment Startup Legal Advice Services Launched

Vision Legal has launched an update to its line of business growth services in Dallas. The goal is to provide legal advice to small businesses and startups designed to help them grow.

Vision Legal, a law firm that specializes in providing results-oriented legal counsel to clients through both the start-up and growth phases of their business, has launched an update to its line of business growth services in Dallas, Texas.

The firm’s newly updated business growth services seek to support clients in their business endeavors with strategic planning, financial knowledge and skills, and legal expertise in several areas of practice.

Vision Legal primarily works with for-profit and non-profit corporations. The law firm mainly focuses on providing financial, technology, and growth/launch legal services tailor-made to the client’s specific needs. The team at Vision Legal takes a focused approach and seeks to provide excellent service with open communication, innovative pricing, and project management.

Their line of growth/launch services is designed to grow the client’s business through franchising, business opportunities, licensing, mergers, acquisitions, and investments. Vision Legal works to establish a secure foundation for the launch of the client’s business and safeguard entrepreneurs and investors.

The law firm’s direct and hands-on approach assists businesses with financing, regulatory approvals, due diligence, valuation and operational issues designed to set up safeguards, and other business growth efforts. Vision Legal is positioned to guide clients in mergers and acquisitions, buyouts, franchising, and intellectual property ventures.

The latest service update is consistent with the law firm’s goal to support clients as they work to bring their vision through the launch and growth of their business using legal expertise and experience.

Vision Legal was founded by Jason Head, a lawyer and business advisor with over 17 years of professional experience. The law firm acts as a legal and business advisor for executive leadership and senior leadership teams on corporate and regulatory matters. Jason Head has worked with major companies, including AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals, American Online, and Homestyle Dining.

A satisfied client said: “Jason Head has been a business associate for a decade and I know him as extremely trustworthy and sharp. Jason has a unique combination of legal expertise and business leadership experience which is hard to find. He has my wholehearted support and recommendation.”

Interested parties can find more information at https://visionlegalfirm.com

