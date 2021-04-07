ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC – REPORT ON PAYMENTS TO GOVERNMENT FOR THE YEAR 2020
/EIN News/ -- Basis for Preparation – Report on Payments to Governments for the year 2020
This Report provides a consolidated overview of the payments to governments made by Royal Dutch Shell plc and its subsidiary undertakings (hereinafter referred to as “Shell”) for the year 2020 as required under the UK’s Report on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014 (as amended in December 2015). These UK Regulations enact domestic rules in line with Directive 2013/34/EU (the EU Accounting Directive (2013)) and apply to large UK incorporated companies like Royal Dutch Shell plc that are involved in the exploration, prospection, discovery, development and extraction of minerals, oil, natural gas deposits or other materials. This Report is also filed with the National Storage Mechanism (https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism) intended to satisfy the requirements of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom. Following the UK’s exit from the EU and the end of the transition period on 31 December 2020, this Report is also published pursuant to article 5:25e of the Dutch FMSA (Wft).
This Report is available for download from www.shell.com/payments.
Legislation
This Report is prepared in accordance with The Reports on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014 as enacted in the UK in December 2014 and as amended in December 2015.
Reporting entities
This Report includes payments to governments made by Royal Dutch Shell plc and its subsidiary undertakings (Shell). Payments made by entities where Shell has joint control are excluded from this Report.
Activities
Payments made by Shell to governments arising from activities involving the exploration, prospection, discovery, development and extraction of minerals, oil and natural gas deposits or other materials (extractive activities) are disclosed in this Report. It excludes payments related to refining, natural gas liquefaction or gas-to-liquids activities. For a fully integrated project, which does not have an interim contractual cut-off point where a value can be attached or ascribed separately to the extractive activities and to other processing activities, payments to governments will not be artificially split but are disclosed in full.
Government
Government includes any national, regional or local authority of a country, and includes a department, agency or entity that is a subsidiary of a government, including a national oil company.
Project
Payments are reported at project level except that payments that are not attributable to a specific project are reported at entity level. Project is defined as operational activities which are governed by a single contract, licence, lease, concession or similar legal agreement, and form the basis for payment liabilities with a government. If such agreements are substantially interconnected, those agreements are to be treated as a single project.
“Substantially interconnected” means forming a set of operationally and geographically integrated contracts, licences, leases or concessions or related agreements with substantially similar terms that are signed with a government giving rise to payment liabilities. Such agreements can be governed by a single contract, joint venture, production sharing agreement, or other overarching legal agreement. Indicators of integration include, but are not limited to, geographic proximity, the use of shared infrastructure and common operational management.
Payment
The information is reported under the following payment types.
Production entitlements
These are the host government’s share of production in the reporting period derived from projects operated by Shell. This includes the government’s share as a sovereign entity or through its participation as an equity or interest holder in projects within its sovereign jurisdiction (home country). Production entitlements arising from activities or interests outside of its home country are excluded.
In certain contractual arrangements, typically a production sharing contract, a government through its participation interest may contribute funding of capital and operating expenditure to projects, from which it derives production entitlement to cover such funding (cost recovery).
Such cost recovery production entitlement is included.
In situations where a government settles Shell’s income tax obligation on behalf of Shell by utilising its share of production entitlements (typically under a tax-paid concession), such amount will be deducted from the reported production entitlement.
Taxes
These are taxes paid by Shell on its income, profits or production (which include resource severance tax, and petroleum resource rent tax), including those settled by a government on behalf of Shell under a tax-paid concession. Payments are reported net of refunds. Consumption
taxes, personal income taxes, sales taxes, property and environmental taxes are excluded.
Royalties
These are payments for the rights to extract oil and gas resources, typically at a set percentage of revenue less any deductions that may be taken.
Dividends
These are dividend payments other than dividends paid to a government as an ordinary shareholder of an entity unless paid in lieu of production entitlements or royalties. For the year ended December 31, 2020, there were no reportable dividend payments to a government.
Bonuses
These are payments for bonuses. These are usually paid upon signing an agreement or a contract, or when a commercial discovery is declared, or production has commenced, or production has reached a milestone.
License fees, rental fees, entry fees and other considerations for licenses and/or concessions
These are fees and other sums paid as consideration for acquiring a licence for gaining access to an area where extractive activities are performed. Administrative government fees that are not specifically related to the extractive sector, or to access to extractive resources, are excluded. Also excluded are payments made in return for services provided by a government.
Infrastructure improvements
These are payments which relate to the construction of infrastructure (road, bridge or rail) not substantially dedicated for the use of extractive activities. Payments which are a social investment in nature, for example building of a school or hospital, are excluded.
OTHER
Operatorship
When Shell makes a payment directly to a government arising from a project, regardless of whether Shell is the operator, the full amount paid is disclosed even where Shell as the operator is proportionally reimbursed by its non-operating venture partners through a partner billing process (cash-call).
When a national oil company is the operator of a project to whom Shell makes a reportable payment, which is distinguishable in the cash-call, it is included in this Report.
Cash and in-kind payments
Payments are reported on cash basis. In-kind payments are converted to an equivalent cash value based on the most appropriate and relevant valuation method for each payment, which can be at cost or market value or such value as stated in the contract. In-kind payments are reported in both volumes and the equivalent cash value.
Materiality Level
For each payment type, total payments below £86,000 to a government are excluded from this Report.
Exchange Rate
Payments made in currencies other than US Dollars are translated for this Report based on the foreign exchange rate at the relevant quarterly average rate.
|Report on Payments to Governments [1]
|Government Reports (in USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Countries:
|Europe
|Bulgaria
|–
|–
|–
|–
|155,178
|–
|155,178
|Italy
|–
|–
|67,954,715
|–
|–
|–
|67,954,715
|Norway
|1,331,302,546
|466,790,641
|–
|–
|1,458,483
|–
|1,799,551,670
|United Kingdom
|–
|-106,582,465
|–
|–
|7,474,783
|–
|-99,107,681
|Asia
|Brunei Darussalam
|–
|34,964,254
|–
|–
|–
|–
|34,964,254
|China
|6,087,616
|–
|985,661
|–
|–
|–
|7,073,278
|India
|297,362
|895,096
|3,831,968
|–
|–
|–
|5,024,426
|Kazakhstan
|424,125,000
|81,973,208
|–
|–
|–
|–
|506,098,208
|Malaysia
|1,839,465,462
|56,121,040
|362,561,665
|–
|15,000,000
|–
|2,273,148,167
|Oman
|–
|1,058,167,544
|–
|1,000,000
|400,000
|–
|1,059,567,544
|Philippines
|457,129,760
|99,551,668
|–
|–
|–
|–
|556,681,428
|Qatar
|546,327,260
|491,523,750
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,037,851,010
|Thailand
|–
|304,944
|–
|–
|–
|–
|304,944
|Oceania
|Australia
|–
|2,261,769
|67,711,786
|–
|14,582,602
|1,692,530
|86,248,685
|Africa
|Egypt
|–
|34,744,632
|–
|14,998,260
|240,000
|–
|49,982,892
|Nigeria
|2,277,898,173
|440,398,429
|446,926,575
|–
|78,000,342
|–
|3,243,223,518
|Tunisia
|–
|33,277,974
|21,559,113
|–
|–
|–
|54,837,087
|North America
|Canada
|–
|–2,701,310
|14,360,567
|–
|3,536,885
|–
|15,196,142
|Mexico
|–
|–
|–
|–
|35,564,591
|–
|35,564,591
|United States
|–
|53,787,917
|612,934,421
|–
|48,370,516
|–
|715,092,854
|South America
|Argentina
|–
|–
|21,846,119
|–
|459,455
|–
|22,305,574
|Bolivia
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,574,770
|–
|1,574,770
|Brazil
|12,138,272
|8,035,627
|550,812,951
|–
|985,852,635
|–
|1,556,839,485
|Trinidad and Tobago
|62,884,045
|13,904,002
|2,284,658
|–
|9,501,505
|–
|88,574,210
|Total
|6,957,655,496
|2,767,418,719
|2,173,770,199
|15,998,260
|1,202,171,745
|1,692,530
|13,118,706,948
[1] This report is not corrected for rounding.
|Bulgaria
|Government Reports (in USD) [1]
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Governments:
|MINISTRY OF ENERGY OF THE REPUBLIC OF BULGARIA
|–
|–
|–
|–
|155,178
|–
|155,178
|Total
|–
|–
|–
|–
|155,178
|–
|155,178
|Project Reports (in USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Projects:
|KHAN KUBRAT
|–
|–
|–
|–
|155,178
|–
|155,178
|Total
|–
|–
|–
|–
|155,178
|–
|155,178
[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.
|Italy
|Government Reports (in USD) [1]
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Governments:
|BASILICATA REGION (VDA)
|–
|–
|37,806,512
|–
|–
|–
|37,806,512
|CALVELLO MUNICIPALITY
|–
|–
|1,064,170
|–
|–
|–
|1,064,170
|GRUMENTO NOVA MUNICIPALITY
|–
|–
|608,097
|–
|–
|–
|608,097
|MARSICO NUOVO MUNICIPALITY
|–
|–
|456,073
|–
|–
|–
|456,073
|VIGGIANO MUNICIPALITY
|–
|–
|4,218,674
|–
|–
|–
|4,218,674
|TESSORERIA PROVINICIALE DELLO STATO
|–
|–
|23,497,140
|–
|–
|–
|23,497,140
|MARSICOVETERE MUNICIPALITY
|–
|–
|152,024
|–
|–
|–
|152,024
|MONTEMURRO MUNICIPALITY
|–
|–
|152,024
|–
|–
|–
|152,024
|Total
|–
|–
|67,954,715
|–
|–
|–
|67,954,715
|Project Reports (in USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Projects:
|ITALY UPSTREAM ASSET
|–
|–
|67,954,715
|–
|–
|–
|67,954,715
|Total
|–
|–
|67,954,715
|–
|–
|–
|67,954,715
[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.
|Norway
|Government Reports (in USD) [1]
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Governments:
|OLJEDIREKTORATET
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,458,483
|–
|1,458,483
|PETORO AS
|785,580,079
|[A]
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|785,580,079
|SKATTE OG AVGIFTSREGNSKAP
|–
|465,771,439
|–
|–
|–
|–
|465,771,439
|SKATTEOPPKREVEREN I SOLA
|–
|1,019,202
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,019,202
|EQUINOR ASA
|545,722,467
|[B]
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|545,722,467
|Total
|1,331,302,546
|466,790,641
|–
|–
|1,458,483
|–
|1,799,551,670
|Project Reports (in USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Projects:
|ORMEN LANGE
|1,331,302,546
|[C]
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,331,302,546
|GAUPE
|–
|–
|–
|–
|542,692
|–
|542,692
|NORWAY EXPLORATION PROJECTS
|–
|–
|–
|–
|915,792
|–
|915,792
|Entity level payment:
|A/S NORSKE SHELL
|–
|466,790,641
|–
|–
|–
|–
|466,790,641
|Total
|1,331,302,546
|466,790,641
|–
|–
|1,458,483
|–
|1,799,551,670
[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.
[A] Includes payment in kind of $785,580,079 for 27,839 KBOE valuated at market price.
[B] Includes payment in kind of $545,722,467 for 19,339 KBOE valuated at market price.
[C] Includes payment in kind of $1,331,302,546 for 47,178 KBOE valuated at market price.
|United Kingdom
|Government Reports (in USD) [1]
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Governments:
|OIL AND GAS AUTHORITY
|–
|–
|–
|–
|7,175,363
|–
|7,175,363
|HM REVENUE AND CUSTOMS
|–
|–106,582,465
|–
|–
|–
|–
|-106,582,465
|THE CROWN ESTATE SCOTLAND
|–
|–
|–
|–
|299,420
|–
|299,420
|Total
|–
|-106,582,465
|–
|–
|7,474,783
|–
|-99,107,681
|Project Reports (in USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Projects:
|BRENT AND OTHER NORTHERN NORTH SEA PROJECTS
|–
|-73,042,801
|–
|–
|508,815
|–
|-72,533,986
|ONEGAS WEST
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,964,754
|–
|1,964,754
|UK EXPLORATIONS PROJECTS
|–
|–
|–
|–
|624,774
|–
|624,774
|UK OFFSHORE OPERATED
|–
|-12,189,657
|–
|–
|895,709
|–
|-11,293,949
|UK OFFSHORE NON-OPERATED
|–
|–
|–
|–
|263,839
|–
|263,839
|WEST OF SHETLAND NON-OPERATED
|–
|–
|–
|–
|126,954
|–
|126,954
|Entity level payment:
|SHELL U.K. LIMITED
|–
|-21,350,006
|–
|–
|3,089,939
|–
|-18,260,067
|Total
|–
|-106,582,465
|–
|–
|7,474,783
|–
|-99,107,681
[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.
|Brunei Darussalam
|Government Reports (in USD) [1]
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Governments:
|MINISTRY OF FINANCE AND ECONOMY
|–
|34,964,254
|–
|–
|–
|–
|34,964,254
|Total
|–
|34,964,254
|–
|–
|–
|–
|34,964,254
|Project Reports (in USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Entity level payment:
|SHELL DEEPWATER BORNEO LIMITED
|–
|34,964,254
|–
|–
|–
|–
|34,964,254
|Total
|–
|34,964,254
|–
|–
|–
|–
|34,964,254
[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.
|China
|Government Reports (in USD) [1]
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Governments:
|CHINA NATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION
|6,087,616
|[A]
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|6,087,616
|SHAANXI PROVINCE OFFICE OF STATE
|–
|–
|985,661
|[B]
|–
|–
|–
|985,661
|Total
|6,087,616
|–
|985,661
|–
|–
|–
|7,073,278
|Project Reports (in USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Projects:
|CHANGBEI
|6,087,616
|[C]
|–
|985,661
|[D]
|–
|–
|–
|7,073,278
|Total
|6,087,616
|–
|985,661
|–
|–
|–
|7,073,278
[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.
[A] Includes payment in kind of $6,087,616 for 199 KBOE valuated at government selling price.
[B] Includes payment in kind of $985,661 for 32 KBOE valuated at government selling price.
[C] Includes payment in kind of $6,087,616 for 199 KBOE valuated at government selling price.
[D] Includes payment in kind of $985,661 for 32 KBOE valuated at government selling price.
|India
|Government Reports (in USD) [1]
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Governments:
|CENTRAL BOARD OF EXCISE AND CUSTOMS
|–
|–
|751,456
|–
|–
|–
|751,456
|INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT
|–
|895,096
|–
|–
|–
|–
|895,096
| PAY AND ACCOUNTS OFFICER, MINISTRY OF
PETROLEUM AND NATURAL GAS
|297,362
|–
|3,080,513
|–
|–
|–
|3,377,874
|Total
|297,362
|895,096
|3,831,968
|–
|–
|–
|5,024,426
|Project Reports (in USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Projects:
|PANNA MUKTA
|297,362
|–
|3,831,968
|–
|–
|–
|4,129,330
|Entity level payment:
|BG EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION INDIA LIMITED
|–
|895,096
|–
|–
|–
|–
|895,096
|Total
|297,362
|895,096
|3,831,968
|–
|–
|–
|5,024,426
[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.
|Kazakhstan
|Government Reports (in USD) [1]
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Governments:
|WEST KAZAKHSTAN TAX COMMITTEE
|–
|81,973,208
|–
|–
|–
|–
|81,973,208
|STATE REVENUE AUTHORITY OF BURLINSK
|424,125,000
|[2]
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|424,125,000
|Total
|424,125,000
|81,973,208
|–
|–
|–
|–
|506,098,208
|Project Reports (in USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Projects:
|KARACHAGANAK
|424,125,000
|[2]
|81,973,208
|–
|–
|–
|–
|506,098,208
|Total
|424,125,000
|81,973,208
|–
|–
|–
|–
|506,098,208
[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.
[2] We are the joint operator of the onshore Karachaganak oil and condensate field (Shell interest 29.25%), where we have a license to the end of 2037. In December 2020, we successfully settled a long-running contractual dispute with the Republic about the profit share between the parties. Shell’s share of the settlement amount is $424 million.
|Malaysia
|Government Reports (in USD) [1]
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Governments:
|KETUA PENGARAH HASIL DALAM NEGERI
|–
|56,121,040
|–
|–
|–
|–
|56,121,040
|PETROLIAM NASIONAL BERHAD
|986,665,405
|[A]
|–
|-28,666,823
|–
|15,000,000
|–
|972,998,582
|PETRONAS CARIGALI SDN BHD (KL)
|852,800,057
|[B]
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|852,800,057
|MALAYSIA FEDERAL AND STATE GOVERNMENT
|–
|–
|391,228,489
|[C]
|–
|–
|–
|391,228,489
|Total
|1,839,465,462
|56,121,040
|362,561,665
|–
|15,000,000
|–
|2,273,148,167
|Project Reports (in USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Projects:
|SABAH DW NOV
|–
|–
|299,947
|–
|–
|–
|299,947
|SABAH GAS – NOT OPERATED
|–
|18,393,033
|560,875
|–
|–
|–
|18,953,908
|SABAH INBOARD AND DEEPWATER OIL
|813,180,450
|[D]
|-10,842,175
|221,799,012
|[E]
|–
|–
|–
|1,024,137,286
|SARAWAK OIL AND GAS
|1,026,285,012
|[F]
|41,774,366
|139,901,832
|[G]
|–
|15,000,000
|–
|1,222,961,210
|Entity level payment:
|SABAH SHELL PETROLEUM COMPANY LIMITED
|–
|2,014,001
|–
|–
|–
|–
|2,014,001
|SARAWAK SHELL BERHAD
|–
|1,213,697
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,213,697
|SHELL ENERGY ASIA LIMITED
|–
|879,901
|–
|–
|–
|–
|879,901
|SHELL OIL & GAS (MALAYSIA) LLC
|–
|519,716
|–
|–
|–
|–
|519,716
|SHELL SABAH SELATAN SDN. BHD.
|–
|2,168,501
|–
|–
|–
|–
|2,168,501
|Total
|1,839,465,462
|56,121,040
|362,561,665
|–
|15,000,000
|–
|2,273,148,167
[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.
[A] Includes payment in kind of $363,377,839 for 29,999 KBOE valuated at fixed price and $623,287,566 for 12,864 KBOE valuated at market price.
[B] Includes payment in kind of $385,143,488 for 31,749 KBOE valuated at fixed price and $467,656,569 for 9,876 KBOE valuated at market price.
[C] Includes payment in kind of $128,869,361 for 10,633 KBOE valuated at fixed price and $262,359,128 for 5,463 KBOE valuated at market price.
[D] Includes payment in kind of $73,524 for 17 KBOE valuated at fixed price and $813,106,926 for 16,423 KBOE valuated at market price.
[E] Includes payment in kind of -$6,556 for -2 KBOE valuated at fixed price and $218,757,014 for 4,466 KBOE valuated at market price.
[F] Includes payment in kind of $748,447,803 for 61,731 KBOE valuated at fixed price and $277,837,209 for 6,318 KBOE valuated at market price.
[G] Includes payment in kind of $128,875,917 for 10,634 KBOE valuated at fixed price and $43,602,114 for 997 KBOE valuated at market price.
|Oman
|Government Reports (in USD) [1]
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Governments:
|OMAN – MINISTRY OF FINANCE
|–
|1,058,167,544
|–
|1,000,000
|400,000
|–
|1,059,567,544
|Total
|–
|1,058,167,544
|–
|1,000,000
|400,000
|–
|1,059,567,544
|Project Reports (in USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Projects:
|BLOCK 6 CONCESSION
|–
|1,058,167,544
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,058,167,544
|Entity level payment:
|BLOCK 42 CONCESSION
|–
|–
|–
|–
|150,000
|–
|150,000
|BLOCK 55 CONCESSION
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|250,000
|–
|1,250,000
|Total
|–
|1,058,167,544
|–
|1,000,000
|400,000
|–
|1,059,567,544
[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.
|Philippines
|Government Reports (in USD) [1]
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Governments:
|BUREAU OF INTERNAL REVENUE
|–
|99,551,668
|–
|–
|–
|–
|99,551,668
|DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY
|385,117,761
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|385,117,761
|PNOC EXPLORATION CORPORATION
|72,011,999
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|72,011,999
|Total
|457,129,760
|99,551,668
|–
|–
|–
|–
|556,681,428
|Project Reports (in USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Projects:
|SC 38 MALAMPAYA GAS
|457,129,760
|99,551,668
|–
|–
|–
|–
|556,681,428
|Total
|457,129,760
|99,551,668
|–
|–
|–
|–
|556,681,428
[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.
|Qatar
|Government Reports (in USD) [1]
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Governments:
|QATAR PETROLEUM
|546,327,260
|491,523,750
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,037,851,010
|Total
|546,327,260
|491,523,750
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,037,851,010
|Project Reports (in USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Projects:
|PEARL GTL
|546,327,260
|491,523,750
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,037,851,010
|Total
|546,327,260
|491,523,750
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,037,851,010
[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.
|Thailand
|Government Reports (in USD) [1]
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Governments:
|REVENUE DEPARTMENT
|–
|304,944
|–
|–
|–
|–
|304,944
|Total
|–
|304,944
|–
|–
|–
|–
|304,944
|Project Reports (in USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Entity level payment:
|SHELL INTEGRATED GAS THAILAND PTE. LIMITED – THAILAND BRANCH
|–
|304,944
|–
|–
|–
|–
|304,944
|Total
|–
|304,944
|–
|–
|–
|–
|304,944
[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.
|Australia
|Government Reports (in USD) [1]
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Governments:
|AUSTRALIAN TAXATION OFFICE
|–
|2,261,769
|–
|–
|–
|–
|2,261,769
|BANANA SHIRE COUNCIL
|–
|–
|–
|–
|135,179
|–
|135,179
|DEPARTMENT OF INDUSTRY
|–
|–
|66,600,438
|–
|–
|–
|66,600,438
|DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT AND SCIENCE
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,327,294
|–
|1,327,294
|WESTERN DOWNS REGIONAL COUNCIL
|–
|–
|–
|–
|11,142,788
|1,692,530
|12,835,318
|OFFICE OF STATE REVENUE
|–
|–
|1,111,347
|–
|–
|–
|1,111,347
|DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES AND MINES
|–
|–
|–
|–
|665,245
|–
|665,245
|RESOURCES SAFETY AND HEALTH QUEENSLAND
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,312,096
|–
|1,312,096
|Total
|–
|2,261,769
|67,711,786
|–
|14,582,602
|1,692,530
|86,248,685
|Project Reports (in USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Projects:
|NORTH WEST SHELF
|–
|–
|66,600,438
|–
|–
|–
|66,600,438
|QGC PROJECT
|–
|–
|1,111,347
|–
|14,582,602
|1,692,530
|17,386,479
|Entity level payment:
|SHELL AUSTRALIA PTY LTD
|–
|2,261,769
|–
|–
|–
|–
|2,261,769
|Total
|–
|2,261,769
|67,711,786
|–
|14,582,602
|1,692,530
|86,248,685
[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.
|Egypt
|Government Reports (in USD) [1]
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Governments:
|EGYPTIAN GENERAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION
|–
|34,744,632
|–
|14,998,260
|–
|–
|49,742,892
|EGYPTIAN NATURAL GAS HOLDING COMPANY
|–
|–
|–
|–
|240,000
|–
|240,000
|Total
|–
|34,744,632
|–
|14,998,260
|240,000
|–
|49,982,892
|Project Reports (in USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Projects:
|BADR EL-DIN (BED)
|–
|9,196,598
|–
|–
|–
|–
|9,196,598
|OBAIYED
|–
|16,694,476
|–
|–
|–
|–
|16,694,476
|EGYPT OFFSHORE EXPLORATION
|–
|–
|–
|11,473,264
|240,000
|–
|11,713,264
|NORTH EAST ABU GHARADIG (NEAG)
|–
|8,844,109
|–
|–
|–
|–
|8,844,109
|Entity level payment:
|SHELL EGYPT N.V.
|–
|275,102
|–
|3,524,996
|–
|–
|3,800,098
|BG EGYPT SA – EGYPT BRANCH
|–
|-265,653
|–
|–
|–
|–
|-265,653
|Total
|–
|34,744,632
|–
|14,998,260
|240,000
|–
|49,982,892
[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.
|Nigeria
|Government Reports (in USD) [1]
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Governments:
|NIGER DELTA DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION
|-
|–
|–
|–
|73,419,624
|–
|73,419,624
|NIGERIAN NATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION
|2,277,898,173
|[A]
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|2,277,898,173
|DEPARTMENT OF PETROLEUM RESOURCES
|–
|–
|446,926,575
|[B]
|–
|4,580,718
|–
|451,507,293
|FEDERAL INLAND REVENUE SERVICE
|–
|440,398,429
|[C]
|–
|–
|–
|–
|440,398,429
|Total
|2,277,898,173
|440,398,429
|446,926,575
|–
|78,000,342
|–
|3,243,223,518
|Project Reports (in USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Projects:
|PSC 1993 (OPL212/OML118, OPL219/OML135)
|107,694,184
|[D]
|175,101,894
|[E]
|212,267,787
|[F]
|–
|27,212,110
|–
|522,275,975
|PSC 1993 (OML133)
|–
|107,020,325
|[G]
|–
|–
|–
|–
|107,020,325
|WEST ASSET
|929,096,440
|[H]
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|929,096,440
|CENTRAL EAST ASSET
|1,241,107,549
|[I]
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,241,107,549
|Entity level payment:
|THE SHELL PETROLEUM DEVELOPMENT COMPANY OF NIGERIA LIMITED
|–
|158,276,210
|234,658,788
|–
|50,788,232
|–
|443,723,229
|Total
|2,277,898,173
|440,398,429
|446,926,575
|–
|78,000,342
|–
|3,243,223,518
[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.
[A] Includes payment in kind of $2,277,898,173 for 102,926 KBOE valuated at market price.
[B] Includes payment in kind of $212,267,787 for 5,176 KBOE valuated at market price.
[C] Includes payment in kind of $282,122,219 for 5,615 KBOE valuated at market price.
[D] Includes payment in kind of $107,694,184 for 2,361 KBOE valuated at market price.
[E] Includes payment in kind of $175,101,894 for 3,522 KBOE valuated at market price.
[F] Includes payment in kind of $212,267,787 for 5,176 KBOE valuated at market price.
[G] Includes payment in kind of $107,020,325 for 2,093 KBOE valuated at market price.
[H] Includes payment in kind of $929,096,440 for 22,863 KBOE valuated at market price.
[I] Includes payment in kind of $1,241,107,549 for 77,702 KBOE valuated at market price.
|Tunisia
|Government Reports (in USD) [1]
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Governments:
|ENTERPRISE TUNISIENNE D'ACTIVITES PETROLIERES
|–
|–
|2,582,264
|[A]
|–
|–
|–
|2,582,264
|MONSIEUR LE RECEVEUR DES FINANCES DU LAC
|–
|33,277,974
|18,976,849
|–
|–
|–
|52,254,823
|Total
|–
|33,277,974
|21,559,113
|–
|–
|–
|54,837,087
|Project Reports (in USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Projects:
|HASDRUBAL CONCESSION
|–
|15,869,421
|6,555,163
|[B]
|–
|–
|–
|22,424,584
|MISKAR CONCESSION
|–
|17,408,553
|15,003,950
|[C]
|–
|–
|–
|32,412,503
|Total
|–
|33,277,974
|21,559,113
|–
|–
|–
|54,837,087
[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.
[A] Includes payment in kind of $2,582,264 for 74 KBOE valuated at market price.
[B] Includes payment in kind of $1,449,620 for 44 KBOE valuated at market price.
[C] Includes payment in kind of $1,132,644 for 30 KBOE valuated at market price.
|Canada
|Government Reports (in USD) [1]
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Governments:
|GOVERNMENT OF ALBERTA
|–
|–
|23,051,086
|–
|–
|–
|23,051,086
|MUNICIPAL DISTRICT OF GREENVIEW
|–
|–
|–
|–
|479,304
|–
|479,304
|PROVINCIAL TREASURER OF ALBERTA
|–
|-927,750
|–
|–
|1,229,493
|–
|301,743
|RECEIVER GENERAL FOR CANADA
|–
|-1,773,560
|-14,941,024
|–
|–
|–
|-16,714,585
|MINISTRY OF EMPLOYMENT AND INVESTMENT
|–
|–
|–
|–
|691,242
|–
|691,242
|MINISTER OF FINANCE (BC)
|–
|–
|6,250,506
|–
|551,897
|–
|6,802,403
|ALBERTA ENERGY REGULATOR
|–
|–
|–
|–
|584,950
|–
|584,950
|Total
|–
|-2,701,310
|14,360,567
|–
|3,536,885
|–
|15,196,142
|Project Reports (in USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Projects:
|ATHABASCA OIL SANDS
|–
|-927,750
|–
|–
|–
|–
|-927,750
|FOOTHILLS
|–
|–
|12,240,084
|–
|–
|–
|12,240,084
|GREATER DEEP BASIN
|–
|–
|12,908,832
|–
|815,691
|–
|13,724,524
|GROUNDBIRCH
|–
|–
|6,250,506
|–
|1,243,139
|–
|7,493,645
|INSITU
|–
|–
|272,041
|–
|–
|–
|272,041
|SABLE DEEPWATER
|–
|–
|-17,310,894
|–
|–
|–
|-17,310,894
|Entity level payment:
|SHELL CANADA ENERGY
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,478,054
|–
|1,478,054
|SHELL CANADA BROS INC
|–
|-3,104,475
|–
|–
|–
|–
|-3,104,475
|SHELL CANADA LIMITED
|–
|1,330,914
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,330,914
|Total
|–
|-2,701,310
|14,360,567
|–
|3,536,885
|–
|15,196,142
[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.
|Mexico
|Government Reports (in USD) [1]
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Governments:
| FONDO MEXICANO DEL PETROLEO PARA
LA ESTABILIZACION Y EL DESARROLLO
|–
|–
|–
|–
|15,433,767
|–
|15,433,767
|SERVICIO DE ADMINISTRACION TRIBUTARIA
|–
|–
|–
|–
|20,130,823
|–
|20,130,823
|Total
|–
|–
|–
|–
|35,564,591
|–
|35,564,591
|Project Reports (in USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Entity level payment:
|SHELL EXPLORACIÓN Y EXTRACCIÓN DE MÉXICO, S.A. DE C.V.
|–
|–
|–
|–
|35,564,591
|–
|35,564,591
|Total
|–
|–
|–
|–
|35,564,591
|–
|35,564,591
[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.
|United States
|Government Reports (in USD) [1]
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Governments:
|United States
|OFFICE OF NATURAL RESOURCES REVENUE
|–
|–
|531,873,362
|–
|42,585,662
|–
|574,459,023
|Alaska
|DIVISION OF OIL AND GAS
|–
|–
|–
|–
|243,408
|–
|243,408
|Louisiana
|STATE OF LOUISIANA
|–
|417,878
|–
|–
|–
|–
|417,878
|Pennsylvania
|COMMONWEALTH OF PENNSYLVANIA
|–
|–
|–
|–
|5,184,207
|–
|5,184,207
|Texas
|STATE OF TEXAS
|–
|53,370,039
|80,614,748
|–
|–
|–
|133,984,787
|THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS SYSTEM
|–
|–
|–
|–
|357,239
|–
|357,239
|TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY SYSTEM
|–
|–
|446,311
|–
|–
|–
|446,311
|Total
|–
|53,787,917
|612,934,421
|–
|48,370,516
|–
|715,092,854
|Project Reports (in USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Projects:
|ALASKA EXPLORATION
|–
|–
|–
|–
|243,408
|–
|243,408
|APPALACHIA
|–
|–
|–
|–
|5,184,207
|–
|5,184,207
|GOM (CENTRAL)
|–
|–
|467,576,809
|–
|184,320
|–
|467,761,129
|GOM (WEST)
|–
|–
|64,296,552
|–
|–
|–
|64,296,552
|GOM EXPLORATION
|–
|–
|–
|–
|42,401,342
|–
|42,401,342
|PERMIAN
|–
|52,525,546
|81,061,059
|–
|357,239
|–
|133,943,844
|Entity level payment:
|SWEPI LP
|–
|1,448,286
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,448,286
|SHELL OFFSHORE INC.
|–
|-185,915
|–
|–
|–
|–
|-185,915
|Total
|–
|53,787,917
|612,934,421
|–
|48,370,516
|–
|715,092,854
[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.
|Argentina
|Government Reports (in USD) [1]
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Governments:
|GAS Y PETROLEO DEL NEUQUEN S.A.
|–
|–
|–
|–
|146,055
|–
|146,055
|PROVINCIA DE SALTA
|–
|–
|2,636,402
|–
|–
|–
|2,636,402
|PROVINCIA DEL NEUQUEN
|–
|–
|19,209,717
|–
|313,401
|–
|19,523,118
|Total
|–
|–
|21,846,119
|–
|459,455
|–
|22,305,574
|Project Reports (in USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Projects:
|ACAMBUCO
|–
|–
|2,636,402
|–
|–
|–
|2,636,402
|ARGENTINA UNCONVENTIONAL PROJECTS
|–
|–
|19,209,717
|–
|459,455
|–
|19,669,172
|Total
|–
|–
|21,846,119
|–
|459,455
|–
|22,305,574
[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.
|Bolivia
|Government Reports (in USD) [1]
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Governments:
|NATIONAL OIL COMPANY OF BOLIVIA
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,574,770
|–
|1,574,770
|Total
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,574,770
|–
|1,574,770
|Project Reports (in USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Projects:
|HUACARETA
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,574,770
|–
|1,574,770
|Total
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,574,770
|–
|1,574,770
[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.
|Brazil
|Government Reports (in USD) [1]
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Governments:
|MINISTERIO DA FAZENDA
|–
|–
|550,812,951
|–
|985,113,310
|–
|1,535,926,262
|PRÉ-SAL PETRÓLEO SA
|12,138,272
|[A]
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|12,138,272
|PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO SA
|–
|–
|–
|–
|739,324
|–
|739,324
| SECRETARIA DA RECEITA FEDERAL
DO BRASIL
|–
|8,035,627
|–
|–
|–
|–
|8,035,627
|Total
|12,138,272
|8,035,627
|550,812,951
|–
|985,852,635
|–
|1,556,839,485
|Project Reports (in USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Projects:
|BASIN EXPLORATION PROJECTS
|–
|–
|–
|–
|739,324
|–
|739,324
|BC-10
|–
|–
|24,739,055
|–
|–
|–
|24,739,055
|BIJUPIRA AND SALEMA
|–
|–
|8,104,636
|–
|–
|–
|8,104,636
|BM-S-9, BM-S-9A, BM-S-11, BM-S-11A AND ENTORNO DE SAPINHOA
|–
|–
|506,218,983
|–
|985,113,310
|–
|1,491,332,293
|LIBRA PSC
|12,138,272
|[B]
|11,750,278
|23,888,549
|Entity level payment:
|SHELL BRASIL PETROLEO LTDA
|–
|8,035,627
|–
|–
|–
|–
|8,035,627
|Total
|12,138,272
|8,035,627
|550,812,951
|–
|985,852,635
|–
|1,556,839,485
[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.
[A] Includes payment in kind of $12,138,272 for 317 KBOE valuated at market price.
[B] Includes payment in kind of $12,138,272 for 317 KBOE valuated at market price.
|Trinidad and Tobago
|Government Reports (in USD) [1]
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Governments:
|BOARD OF INLAND REVENUE
|–
|13,790,525
|–
|–
|–
|–
|13,790,525
|PERMANENT SECRETARY MINISTRY OF ENERGY
|62,884,045
|113,477
|2,284,658
|–
|9,501,505
|–
|74,783,685
|Total
|62,884,045
|13,904,002
|2,284,658
|–
|9,501,505
|–
|88,574,210
|Project Reports (in USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Projects:
|BLOCK 5C, 5D AND 6D
|–
|–
|–
|–
|2,653,448
|–
|2,653,448
|BLOCK 6B
|55,874,429
|–
|–
|–
|1,684,458
|–
|57,558,887
|CENTRAL BLOCK
|–
|13,904,002
|2,284,658
|–
|713,613
|–
|16,902,273
|NORTH COAST MARINE AREA 1 (NCMA1)
|7,009,616
|–
|–
|–
|1,796,955
|–
|8,806,572
|Entity level payment:
|BG INTERNATIONAL LIMITED – TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO BRANCH
|–
|–
|–
|–
|2,653,030
|–
|2,653,030
|Total
|62,884,045
|13,904,002
|2,284,658
|–
|9,501,505
|–
|88,574,210
[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.
CAUTIONARY NOTE
The companies in which Royal Dutch Shell plc directly and indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. In this Report “Shell”, “Shell group” and “Royal Dutch Shell” are sometimes used for convenience where references are made to Royal Dutch Shell plc and its subsidiaries in general. Likewise, the words “we”, “us” and “our” are also used to refer to subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them. These expressions are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies. “Subsidiaries “, “Shell subsidiaries”, and “Shell companies” as used in this Report refer to companies over which Royal Dutch Shell plc either directly or indirectly has control. Entities and unincorporated arrangements over which Shell has joint control are generally referred to as “joint ventures” and “joint operations” respectively. Entities over which Shell has significant influence but neither control nor joint control are referred to as “associates”.
The term “Shell interest” is used for convenience to indicate the direct and/or indirect ownership interest held by Shell in a venture, partnership or company, after exclusion of all third-party interest.