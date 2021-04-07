Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 977 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,584 in the last 365 days.

Flags at half-staff extended through Wednesday in remembrance of U.S. Congressman Alcee Hastings

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff until midnight Wednesday, April 7, and encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses, in honor and remembrance of U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings of Florida, who died today at age 84.

Flags have been at half-staff since April 2 as a sign of respect for the service and sacrifice of the victims of last week’s attack at the U.S. Capitol.

The governor’s directive to keep flags at half-staff through Wednesday is in accordance with U.S. law, which requires flags to be automatically lowered to half-staff for a sitting member of Congress.

You just read:

Flags at half-staff extended through Wednesday in remembrance of U.S. Congressman Alcee Hastings

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.