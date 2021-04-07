Hand Cream And Hand Lotion Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Hand Cream And Hand Lotion Market 2021

Hand Cream And Hand Lotion Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Hand Cream And Hand Lotion Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Hand Cream And Hand Lotion Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the hand cream and hand lotion market is expected to reach $7.67 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9%. The increasing habit of frequent hand washing to avoid infections leads to dry skin, which is a key factor driving the growth of the hand cream and hand lotion market.

Request For A Sample For The Global Hand Cream And Hand Lotion Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3454&type=smp

The hand cream and hand lotion market consist of sales of hand creams and hand lotions and related services. Hand creams and hand lotions are topical formulations with low to medium viscosity, intended for unbreakable skin application. Many lotions, especially hand lotions and body lotions, are developed simply to smoothen, rehydrate, and soften the skin.

Trends In The Global Hand Cream And Hand Lotion Market

The hand creams that contain healthy ingredients such as herbs and essential oils that cure and rebuild skin are a key trend in the hand cream market. For instance, aloe-based hand repair creams made with 60% aloe gel provide deep moisture to the skin for comfortable and soft hands. These creams repair dry and broken skin and can also be applied to key dry areas of the skin such as knees and elbows. The subtle scent that these natural ingredients leave behind also appeals to the use of this cream more frequently.

Global Hand Cream And Hand Lotion Market Segments:

The global hand cream and hand lotion market is further segmented based on type, application, distribution channel and geography.

By Type: Moisturizing Hand Lotion, Protective Hand Lotion, Repair Hand Crème, Others.

By Application: Adult, Baby.

By Distribution Channel: Supermarket/Hypermarket, Specialty Store, Beauty Salon, Pharma & Drug Store, Online Store.

By Geography: The global hand cream and hand lotion market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Read More On The Report For The Global Hand Cream And Hand Lotion Market At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hand-cream-and-hand-lotion-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Hand Cream And Hand Lotion Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides hand cream and hand lotion global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the hand cream and hand lotion global market, hand cream and hand lotion global market share, hand cream and hand lotion global market players, hand cream and hand lotion global market segments and geographies, hand cream and hand lotion global market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The hand cream and hand lotion global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Hand Cream And Hand Lotion Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Hand Cream And Hand Lotion Market Organizations Covered: Unilever, Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Coty, Beiersdorf, LYNX, Whealthfields Lohmann, Jahwa, and Suave.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets. Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to the Hand Cream And Hand Lotion Global Market Report 2021:

Face Creams Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/face-creams-global-market-report

Toiletries Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/toiletries-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Lotions (Including Sunscreens) Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/lotions-including-sunscreens-global-market-report

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

