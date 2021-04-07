The Conjugated Monoclonal Antibodies Industry Grows With The Increasing Popularity And Potential Of Its Products

Conjugated Monoclonal Antibodies Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Conjugated Monoclonal Antibodies Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

The increasing popularity and therapeutic potential of conjugated monoclonal antibodies, especially antibody-drug conjugates, is expected to drive the conjugated monoclonal antibodies market over the forecast period. Antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) are a class of therapeutics consisting of monoclonal antibodies (MAbs) clubbed with highly potent cytotoxic drugs through a linker to kill the antigen-expressing tumor cells, predominantly used in the treatment of cancer. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved only five antibody-drug conjugates drugs from 2000 to 2018 and in 2019, it approved three antibody-drug conjugates drugs, indicating that the increased number of approvals is directly proportional to the use of conjugated monoclonal antibodies mainly in the field of cancer. This in turn aids the growth of the conjugated MAbs market.

The conjugated monoclonal antibodies market consists of the sales of conjugated monoclonal antibodies. Conjugated monoclonal antibodies are monoclonal antibodies associated with a chemotherapy drug or a radioactive particle. These are used in the treatment of cancer as they deliver the toxic substance directly to the tumor cells and reduce damage to normal cells in other parts of the body.

The conjugated monoclonal antibodies market covered in this report is segmented by drugs into adcetris, kadcyla. The conjugated monoclonal antibodies market is also segmented by technology into cleavable linker, non-cleavable linker and by application into blood cancer, breast cancer, ovarian cancer, lung cancer, brain tumour, others.

The global conjugated monoclonal antibodies market is expected to grow from $7.98 billion in 2020 to $8.55 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The conjugated monoclonal antibody market size is expected to reach $11.43 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.

Major players in the antibody drug conjugate market are Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-LA, Bristol -Myers Squibb, Merck & Co. Inc., Immunomedics Inc., Takeda Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, Actinium Pharmaceutical, Nordic Nanovector Inc., and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Conjugated Monoclonal Antibodies Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030 provides conjugated monoclonal antibodies market overview, forecast conjugated monoclonal antibodies market size and growth for the whole market, conjugated monoclonal antibodies market segments, and geographies, conjugated monoclonal antibodies market trends, conjugated monoclonal antibodies market drivers, restraints, leading competitors' revenues, profiles, and market shares.

