Surge In Demand For Cell Therapy Drives The Cell Culture Market

Cell Culture Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

The rise in the demand for cell therapy is expected to drive the cell culture market. In cell therapy, viable cells are injected or implanted into a patient's body to cure a medicinal disease. Cell culture is a vital step in any cell-based therapy. According to the Cancer Research Institute (CRI), there are about 1,483 active cell therapies in development in 2020 compared to 1,011 in 2019. Cell culture is used in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of cell therapies and holds the potential to revolutionize the healthcare industry for the treatment of various diseases. Hence, a surge in the demand for cell therapy aids in the growth of the cell culture market.

The cell culture market consists of sales of cell culture equipment and consumables for drug development and related services. Cell culture is the process by which cells are grown in suitable sterile environments under controlled conditions. Cell culture is one of the major tools used in molecular & cellular biology, manufacturing of medicines, and large-scale manufacture of biological compounds.

The cell culture market covered in this report is segmented by type into primary cell culture, secondary cell culture, cell line. The cell culture market is also segmented by media into natural, artificial, and by applications into stem cell technologies, cancer research, biopharmaceutical, tissue engineering & regenerative medicine, others.

The global cell culture market is expected to grow from $15.13 billion in 2020 to $16.45 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The cell culture market is expected to reach $27.22 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 13%.

Major players in the cell culture industry are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Corning, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Eppendorf AG, Merck KGAA, Lonza Group AG, Sartorius AG, Promocell GmbH, Danaher, Sartorius.

Cell Culture Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides cell culture market overview, forecast cell culture market size and growth for the whole market, cell culture market segments, and geographies, cell culture market trends, cell culture market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

