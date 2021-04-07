Rituximab Biosimilars Market Players Are Collaborating With Each Other For Innovations In Product Development

Rituximab Biosimilars Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

The companies operating in the biosimilars industry are continuously focusing on new product development in collaborations with other companies operating in the industry. Innovations through partnerships is shaping the rituximab biosimilars market. For instance, in May 2020, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Celltrion Healthcare Co. Ltd together announced the launch of biosimilar Truxima (rituximab-abbs) injection in the USA for the treatment of polyangiitis and rheumatoid arthritis. Truxima is the only biosimilar to Roche's Rituxan (rituximab) available in the USA for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis.

The rituximab biosimilars market consists of sales of rituximab biosimilars. Biosimilars are pharmaceuticals that are manufactured using cell lines and are similar to biologics. Rituximab biosimilars are used as a single agent or in combination with chemotherapy for the treatment of various diseases including chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), microscopic polyangiitis (MPA), and granulomatosis with polyangiitis (GPA).

The rituximab biosimilar industry analysis report is segmented by application into non-hodgkin’s lymphoma, chronic lymhocytic leukemia, rheumatoid arthritis, others, by distribution channel into hospital pharmacy, online pharmacy, retail pharmacy, other direct distribution channels, and by route of administration into subcutaneous, intravenous, and molecular type.

The global rituximab biosimilars market is expected to grow from $1.75 billion in 2020 to $1.9 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The rituximab biosimilars market is expected to reach $3.02 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 12%.

Major players in the rituximab (rituxan) treatment market are Pfizer Inc., Mylan Inc., Amgen Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Celltrion Healthcare Co. Ltd., Sandoz International GmbH, Reliance Life Sciences, C.H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Ko. KG, BioXpress Therapeutics SA, and Intas Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

