Global diaper market is expected to pose a growth of USD 98.82 billion by 2025: Bonafide Research

Global diaper market | Market size, share, growth, trends, dynamics, forecast, and key players.VADODARA, GUJARAT, INDIA, April 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Global Baby Diaper By Market ( Overall, North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific & Middle East- Africa ) By Company, By Type, By Region, By Country & Adult Diaper By Market Size, By Company, By Product Type, By Region, By Country, Outlook ( Trends & Forecast ), 2025" gives a detailed analysis of the diaper market around the world. Traditionally, the cloth was used as a diaper but due to its necessity of frequent washing and sanitizing, there emerged a demand for disposable diapers. Since recent years, the world is experiencing growth in the diaper industry. Increased birth and fertility rate in some parts around the globe had emerged the necessity of baby diapers. On the other side, the aging population has led to the necessity of adult incontinence products including adult diapers. The diaper market has always evolved in terms of innovations with respect to time. This has urged diaper manufacturers to develop new products that can provide the utmost safety and comfort. Despite the augmented usage of diapers in developed countries, the developing countries are also undergoing the growth and awareness of diapers which has led the companies to expand their business in the developing sector.
The global diaper market was growing with a CAGR of more than 6% during the review period of 2014-2019 and is expected to grow to 98.82 billion at the end of the forecasted the year 2025. Both adult and baby diapers together create the diaper market. Most of the revenue for the baby diaper segment is collected by china whereas, in the case of adult diapers, most of the revenue is owned by the United States. The baby diaper market is expected to fall in the regions where the birth and fertility rates are comparatively low but the aging population with longer life expectancy will increase the market for adult diapers. With the technological advancements in the diaper industry, the baby diaper industry is experiencing new trends with a complete line of variable products such as disposable diapers, training pants, swim pants, cloth diapers, biodegradable diapers and limited edition such as printed diapers, denim pants, etc. Moreover, innovations such as fluffs, dual grip, dual strips, leak guard, etc have helped to develop a complete range of products. On the other hand, the adult diapers are improved with their absorption capacity and design such as brief diapers, flat band, pull-ups, adhesive band, etc which have provided a variant in accordance with comfort and fit. All these trends have helped to grow the diaper market by introducing competitive products that can help the consumer to select the best quality. The diaper industry also developed biodegradable diapers made from natural fiber which can decompose in a short span of time.
Of the total global diaper market, North America contributes a share of 18.65%. North America has the Unites States of America and Canada, which are two major economies. Hence, the market of these economies can affect any market globally. Besides this, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Bahamas, Panama, Costa Rica are also developing economies that contribute to the market share of the North American continent. The North American diaper market is estimated to reach US$14.99 billion in the year 2025 with a growth of more than 2% (CAGR).
The European countries are developed and are well aware of the hygiene. Across the European continent, countries do not want to have enough children to keep their population size constant over time. In addition to that, Adult diapers are booming in the European market as Europe is aging, nearly one-fifth of the total population is over 65 years old majorly due to low death-rates. European countries such as Germany, France, the united kingdom, Spain & Italy are the prominent centers for the diaper market. The total diaper market is going to become USD 17.77 billion till the end of the forecast period with CAGR of more than 2% (2020-25). In many countries, the diaper producers are investing in the adult diaper segment as the demand is growing continually.
In today's modern world, trends have played an important role in the diaper market. Trends such as demand for thinner diapers with high absorbency are leading in the market. Moreover, digital media such as social networking, websites, e-commerce have also eased the buying of diapers. customers can compare different qualities at just one click and choose the best one out of it.
The prominent companies of the diaper industry include Procter & Gamble, Kimberly Clark, Unicharm Corporation, SCA Hygiene, Daio paper corporation, Kao corporation, Johnsons & Johnsons, Domtar corporation, Hengan international group, DryLock technologies.
Others Companies present in the diaper market are Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Principle Business Enterprises, Inc, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA) Hygiene, Ontex Group, Dr. Schumacher GmbH, SHP (Slovak Hygienic Paper) Group, RockLine Industries Société d'Articles Hygiéniques – LILAS, Paul Hartmann AG, Georgia Pacific LLC, Novatis International AG, Sofidel Group, Abena Group, Intigena Group, Faderco Algeria, Codi International BV, Albaad Group, First Quality Enterprises Inc, Medline Industries Inc, Toruskie Zakady Materiaów Opatrunkowych (TZMO, Bemax Inc, Delipap Oy.
